American Research & Management Cut By $323,390 Its Church & Dwight (CHD) Stake; Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Lifted Its Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Holding

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) stake by 18.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc acquired 194,118 shares as Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG)’s stock rose 10.51%. The Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc holds 1.27 million shares with $55.24M value, up from 1.07 million last quarter. Koninklijke Philips N V now has $44.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $48.68. About 627,635 shares traded or 6.43% up from the average. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group CFO Kathleen Philips To Retire; 18/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Electronics North America Corporation- ACS-NT, Model 78108 Product Usage: Indicated for use as a diagnostic device; 23/04/2018 – Philips also released its first-quarter earnings; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Medical Systems (Cleveland) Inc- Brilliance 16 Slice (Air) – Model no. 728246, Computed Tomography X-Ray system; 27/03/2018 – Philips continues to change the face of sleep apnea with latest addition to the DreamWear family; 30/05/2018 – Fry Construction Awarded Top Project for the South Zone at Michael E. DeBakey Medical Center by Philips Medical Systems; 03/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – CONTRACT VALUE FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PENTA OCEAN CONSTRUCTION COMPANY IS APPROXIMATELY EUR 800 MLN; 15/05/2018 – REG-Philips Lighting’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders approves company name change to Signify, appointment of Eelco Blok to Supervisory Board and 2017 dividend; 09/05/2018 – Activist investor CIAM drops opposition to Ahold poison pill; 23/04/2018 – PHILIPS ON DEFIBRILLATORS: CONSENT DECREE IS MULTI-YR AFFAIR

American Research & Management decreased Church & Dwight (CHD) stake by 2.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American Research & Management sold 4,430 shares as Church & Dwight (CHD)’s stock rose 2.44%. The American Research & Management holds 157,228 shares with $11.49M value, down from 161,658 last quarter. Church & Dwight now has $18.14B valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $73.42. About 1.44M shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc

Since September 16, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $729,042 activity. Spann Rick bought $72,070 worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) on Monday, September 16. $49,989 worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) was bought by Price Penry W on Monday, September 16. Shares for $107,715 were bought by Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamurty. On Monday, September 16 FARRELL MATTHEW bought $499,268 worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 7,000 shares.

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:CHD) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buybacks on again at Church & Dwight – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Spruce Point Capital Management Releases A Strong Sell Research Opinion On Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Spruce Point’s Ben Axler Talks Church & Dwight Short: ‘Very Simple Case’ – Benzinga” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Church & Dwight to Report Third Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CHD’s profit will be $150.73M for 30.09 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Church \u0026 Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Church \u0026 Dwight Co has $82 highest and $67 lowest target. $74.67’s average target is 1.70% above currents $73.42 stock price. Church \u0026 Dwight Co had 10 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Friday, March 29. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, August 1. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, March 29. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, March 29 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold CHD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 195.10 million shares or 1.30% less from 197.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amica Retiree Tru stated it has 1,013 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sun Life Finance holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.03% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 1.14 million shares. Roberts Glore And Il has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.23% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Bridgewater Associates Lp holds 19,111 shares. Page Arthur B has 1.76% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Com Il owns 3,520 shares. Assetmark holds 5,561 shares. Stock Yards Bancorporation Tru reported 13,100 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 18,906 shares. Clean Yield Grp Incorporated reported 2,761 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Sunbelt Securities Inc stated it has 0.18% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Campbell & Adviser stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Quadrant Capital Management Lc invested in 1.75% or 45,528 shares.

More notable recent Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Philips maintains its top ranking in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Crystal Lagoons developer partners with AdventHealth on connected city project – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Philips Global Beauty Index reveals that women want personalized beauty solutions to meet their unique needs – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Philips teams up with PURE on pioneering tele-ultrasound program linking specialists around the globe with physicians in Rwanda – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Philips launches NightBalance, increasing therapy options for positional obstructive sleep apnea patients – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 804,487 shares to 712,022 valued at $45.14M in 2019Q2. It also reduced E L F Beauty Inc. stake by 3.00M shares and now owns 10.51 million shares. Switch Inc. was reduced too.