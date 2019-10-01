American Research & Management Position in Adobe Systems (ADBE) Lowered as Share Price Rose; Synovus Financial Boosted Enbridge (ENB) Stake by $569,088 as Stock Price Declined

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 15,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 276,290 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.99M, up from 260,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 5.17M shares traded or 76.12% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – POST TRANSACTION, FUND WILL MAINTAIN A 51 PERCENT INTEREST IN CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – CO, CPPIB ENTERED INTO DEAL WHEREBY PARTIES WILL FORM A 50-50 JV FOR PURSUIT OF FUTURE EUROPEAN OFFSHORE WIND PROJECTS; 06/03/2018 ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PRICING OF OFFER BY SPECTRA ENERGY CAPITAL, LLC TO PURCHASE NOTES DUE IN 2032 AND 2038; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge To Sell Midcoast Operating, L.P. and Its Subsidiaries to AL Midcoast Holdings; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE – NEW FERC POLICY TO CAUSE A FURTHER DECREASE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR EEP OF ABOUT $80 MLN ON ANNUAL BASIS; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO : MIZUHO INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, C$45 TARGET PRICE; 03/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge has hired RBC to sell western Canadian gas gathering and processing assets; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss C$184M; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Net C$445M; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMPACT IS EXPECTED TO ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

American Research & Management decreased its stake in Adobe Systems (ADBE) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 1,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 36,661 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.80 million, down from 37,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Adobe Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $276.25. About 4.08 million shares traded or 64.08% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

