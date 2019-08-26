American Research & Management Has Lowered Stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by $473,478 as Shares Rose; Stralem & Co Has Lowered Its Alexion Pharmaceuticals Co (ALXN) Position as Share Value Declined

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Co (ALXN) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 3,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 43,965 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94 million, down from 47,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $111.06. About 2.78 million shares traded or 40.83% up from the average. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 11/04/2018 – And now for the top 3 of the day — #1 Alexion takes its first step rebuilding the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 02/04/2018 – ABEONA THERAPEUTICS INC – THIEL MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER OF ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION REPORTS POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS SHOWING SUCCESSFUL; 12/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $156; 27/04/2018 – Alexion preps an FDA pitch on Soliris successor while signaling more deals ahead for rare disease drugs $ALXN; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF ALXN1210 CONSISTENT WITH THAT SEEN FOR SOLIRIS; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PHASE 3 SWITCH STUDY ALSO DEMONSTRATED NON-INFERIORITY ON ALL FOUR KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Will Acquire Wilson Through a Tender OfferWhereby Alexion, Through Subsidiary, Has Offered SEK232 in Cash for Each Outstanding Share of Wilson; 24/04/2018 – ALEXION: OFFER DOCUMENT ON ALEXION’S RECOMMENDED PUBLIC CASH; 15/03/2018 – Alexion’s rare blood disorder drug succeeds in late-stage study

American Research & Management decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 3,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 140,255 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79 million, down from 143,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $129.53. About 2.03 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 12/04/2018 – CYBRIC and IBM Resilient Integrate to More Quickly Identify and Remediate Cyber Threats; 17/04/2018 – IBM: SERVICES MARGINS WILL BE ACCRETIVE IN SECOND HALF; 20/03/2018 – NEUVECTOR & IBM CLOUD REPORT RUN-TIME SECURITY FOR KUBERNETES; 29/03/2018 – IBM SAYS ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION GUIDANCE, EXPECTED TO MODESTLY INCREASE IBM’S OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS IN 2018 – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “A HIGHER LEVEL OF WORKFORCE TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITY DROVE ANOTHER 6 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH” IN THE QTR – CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – SBERBANK, IBM SIGN AGREEMENT ON WATSON FOR ONCOLOGY; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 19/03/2018 – Intersections Inc. Launches AI-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerset reported 84 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wealthquest has 0.28% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Kbc Group Nv holds 0.33% or 279,826 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Llc holds 0.39% or 33,574 shares in its portfolio. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm has 2,881 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Clark Estates New York holds 4.13% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 189,076 shares. Northeast Invest Management holds 0.03% or 2,240 shares. Beddow Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested 4.86% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Choate Investment Advsr owns 0.07% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 8,039 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). King Wealth invested 0.14% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Aimz Inv Advsrs Ltd has invested 2.08% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 21,369 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.37% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 37,725 shares. Jp Marvel Inv Limited Liability Company owns 27,847 shares.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97M and $350.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP) by 118,704 shares to 156,954 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 4,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.31 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “This Day In Market History: IBM Launches First PC – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “4 Years In, Is Reg A+ Working? – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 of the Best AI Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Chevron, IBM And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 1 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Apple vs. IBM – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Gilead Sciences, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Alexion Pharmaceuticals – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gilead & Galapagos Close Research & Development Agreement – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Alexion (ALXN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “Alexion Stock Is Slipping Because an Amgen Bid Looks Less Likely – Barron’s” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers 08/26: (FBIO) (MDCO) (PBI) Higher (ALXN) (CREE) (AMGN) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citizens & Northern holds 1.06% or 14,008 shares. 2,175 were reported by National Asset. Intrust Bancorporation Na invested in 1,934 shares. Gam Ag invested 0.23% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). 28,382 are held by Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt. Dubuque Natl Bank holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 153,200 shares. Rathbone Brothers Plc reported 2,660 shares stake. 100 are owned by Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia owns 42,590 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund owns 4,443 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Associate reported 294,245 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag has 1.24 million shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 0.09% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Barclays Public Limited Company owns 0.02% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 266,798 shares.