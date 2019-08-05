American Research & Management Cut Its International Business Machine (IBM) Position by $473,478; Stock Price Rose; C-V Starr & Co Trust Boosted Its Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP) Holding by $1.20 Million

American Research & Management decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 3,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 140,255 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79M, down from 143,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $147.25. About 8.10M shares traded or 129.61% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 29/03/2018 – IBM – IMPACT OF THE CHANGES ESSENTIALLY OFFSET EACH OTHER WITHIN CO’S 2018 EXPECTATIONS OF AT LEAST $13.80 OF OPERATING EPS; 24/05/2018 – UCG Technologies Launches into Healthcare with Acquisition of Contract Management SaaS Provider Contract Guardian, Inc; 12/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – IBM Corporation B-415798: Mar 27, 2018; 03/04/2018 – IBM Vet Leads Company Behind Pipeline System Shut by Web Attack; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED GAAP AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) TAX RATES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER INCLUDE A $0.8 BILLION DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT; 03/04/2018 – IBM Earns Top Marks from Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value Within the Integrated Commerce Order Management Space; 17/05/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – WORKING WITH IBM TO BETTER ENABLE MARKETERS TO BUILD ENGAGING MEDIA CAMPAIGNS; 20/03/2018 – IBM Expects to Deliver 17% to 18% of Full Year Expectation in 1Q; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 10/05/2018 – IBM Announces Collaboration with North Carolina State University to Accelerate Quantum Computing

C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 195,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82 million, up from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Unt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $66.64. About 905,125 shares traded or 17.41% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 60,153 were reported by Seabridge Investment Advsrs Ltd Co. Moreover, Northstar Asset Management Limited has 0.12% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,008 shares. Brown Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Investment Ltd Co reported 58,077 shares. Evanson Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 1,824 shares. Kings Point reported 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Washington Tru Bankshares accumulated 0.17% or 7,757 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Company Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 550 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 0.62% stake. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Lbmc Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,540 shares. Moreover, Chesley Taft & Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.44% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 37,583 shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,828 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 42,805 are owned by Richard C Young Ltd. Stonebridge Cap Mngmt accumulated 2.08% or 40,428 shares.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 10.58 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Show Itâ€™s Time to Buy IBM Stock on a Pullback – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM: An Example Of Mediocrity! – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “IBM and other companies launch new blockchain network for supply management – StreetInsider.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Leading Tech, Telecom, Pharma, Beverage and Manufacturing Companies Collaborate with IBM and Chainyard to Simplify Supply Chain Management Using a New Blockchain Network – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Hot Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97 million and $350.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,563 shares to 30,423 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 4,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Lc owns 525,234 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability invested in 4,666 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0.05% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 159,610 shares. Spinnaker Tru owns 37,708 shares. Doliver Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 3,580 shares. Moreover, Private Ocean Lc has 0.01% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 94,000 are held by Natixis. Lifeplan reported 0.01% stake. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 5,660 shares in its portfolio. 890,276 are held by Raymond James. Blair William Il owns 0.11% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 306,179 shares. Richard C Young invested 0.08% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.05% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Lbmc Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4,830 shares.