American Research & Management Boosted Position in Chevron (CVX) by $466,662 as Share Price Rose; Steinberg Global Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

American Research & Management increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 3,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,192 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92M, up from 52,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $125.98. About 3.97M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – CHEVRON IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL CANADA LNG STAKE: RTRS; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL, WINTERSHALL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON 1Q EPS 1.90, EST. $1.47; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON STILL BASING PLANS ON ‘LOWER-FOR-LONGER’ OIL PRICES; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Tengiz Growth Project in Kazakhstan on Track to Deliver First Production in 2022; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/20/2018 03:21 PM; 05/03/2018 – FP Energy: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Advancing Development of Unconventional Resources, Particularly in U.S. Permian Basin; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Downstream Earnings $728M; 21/05/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Glencore looks set to beat Sinopec to buy Chevron’s SA assets in $1bn deal

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 968.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 88,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 97,350 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, up from 9,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.27. About 14.25M shares traded or 2.64% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 02/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fire Department Mon, 4/2/2018, 8:00 PM; 24/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Gross Margin 69.5%; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 10:00 AM; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 51,188 are held by Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Corp. Bank Of Stockton invested in 0.28% or 11,389 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.03% or 228,467 shares. Profund has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Capital Advsrs Ok invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Davenport Lc reported 1.47M shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc owns 44,530 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. 433 are held by Financial Architects. Mathes Inc invested in 5,959 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 9,100 are held by Ellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Llc. Washington Cap has invested 2.12% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Us Bank & Trust De has 0.3% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 2.16M shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt invested in 16,619 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Trust Of Virginia Va stated it has 42,338 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Victory Mgmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $639.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 31,633 shares to 69,086 shares, valued at $5.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 15,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,638 shares, and cut its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL).

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97 million and $350.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 3,358 shares to 140,255 shares, valued at $19.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity. Ourada Jeanette L had sold 7,200 shares worth $838,808 on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meridian Investment Counsel owns 55,419 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs owns 0.27% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 47,564 shares. Chickasaw Lc stated it has 0.03% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.71% or 4.76M shares. Family Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 4,280 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsrs stated it has 254 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Washington-based Brighton Jones Lc has invested 0.22% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hamlin Capital Mgmt Limited has 681,207 shares for 3.74% of their portfolio. Howard Capital Management accumulated 143,459 shares or 2.5% of the stock. Cypress Asset Tx has 29,634 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. 350,114 were reported by Capital Guardian Co. Villere St Denis J And Lc reported 0.73% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 291,902 were reported by Peapack Gladstone. Lvm Limited Mi owns 24,198 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Ing Groep Nv reported 1.3% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).