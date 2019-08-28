American Research & Management Trimmed Its International Business Machine (IBM) Holding as Share Price Rose; Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Stock Declined While Lionstone Capital Management Lifted Its Stake

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $57.49. About 381,397 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – FIRST PHASE OF MULTI-MLN DOLLAR ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX IN CHINA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2021; 06/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA’S PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND PACT W/ SIX FLAGS; 06/04/2018 – Public Investment Fund Announces Agreement with Six Flags; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Accounting Chief Mario Centola Will Be VP of International Operations and Business Development; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – ANNOUNCED CONTINUED GROWTH IN CHINA MARKET WITH PLANNED ADDITION OF THREE NEW BRANDED PARKS; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS THE SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2022; 29/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces 11th Park Coming to China; 23/03/2018 – Now Go Backward on BATMAN™: The Ride at Six Flags St. Louis; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TERMS OF ARRANGEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Adds Five More Parks to US Portfolio

American Research & Management decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 3,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 140,255 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79M, down from 143,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $132.61. About 1.49M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 15/05/2018 – Environmental tech start-up Veridium will use IBM’s technology to issue and manage carbon credit-backed tokens on the blockchain; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY 13-F FILING WITH U.S. SEC SHOWS IT HAS DISSOLVED ITS SHARE STAKE IN IBM CORP IBM.N; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: IBM’s First-Quarter Revenue Below Expectation; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had Cloud Revenue of $17.7 Billion Over Last 12 Mos; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 18/04/2018 – IBM pushed the Dow lower, however, as investors were left disappointed with the company’s forward-looking guidance; 18/04/2018 – SiliconANGLE: IBM brings two key open-source developer tools together in its latest cloud service; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, CURRENCY DROVE 5 OF THE 9 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH- CONF CALL

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.53 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.37% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 196,496 shares. Principal Grp stated it has 0.2% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Marshall Sullivan Inc Wa reported 0.16% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bragg Financial reported 0.49% stake. Jfs Wealth Advsrs reported 7,487 shares. Capstone Finance Advisors accumulated 5,229 shares. Bbva Compass State Bank stated it has 20,824 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Girard Ptnrs has 2,007 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hartford Inv Mngmt Communications holds 138,695 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Us Fincl Bank De holds 0.27% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 653,575 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) holds 0.13% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 9,275 shares. Smithfield Trust reported 18,742 shares stake. Lathrop Investment Management owns 65,760 shares or 2.76% of their US portfolio. Foster And Motley Incorporated has 0.42% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 20,441 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Limited Co owns 20,925 shares.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 30% – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IBM Demonstrates Commitment to Open Hardware Movement – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “IBM Stock Will Trend Higher on Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Opportunity – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Arrow Electronics, IBM, and National Instruments Announce Wireless Industrial Asset Insights Solution – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) to Contribute Tech to Open-Source Hardware Community, Honeywell (NYSE: $HON) Announces New Suite of Solutions for Smart Buildings – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97 million and $350.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,976 shares to 21,491 shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 4,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Time To Get Back Into Macy’s – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AAC Holdings, Inc. Receives NYSE Continued Listing Standard Notice – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Enservco Reports 2019 Second Quarter and Six-Month Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s (NYSE:SIX) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “J.C. Penney stock tanks 12% after NYSE non-compliance letter – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 12, 2019.