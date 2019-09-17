American Research & Management Lowered Church & Dwight (CHD) Holding By $323,390; Shorts at Hercules Capital (HTGC) Lowered By 17.58%

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) had a decrease of 17.58% in short interest. HTGC’s SI was 1.28 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 17.58% from 1.56M shares previously. With 539,800 avg volume, 2 days are for Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)’s short sellers to cover HTGC’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.14. About 302,842 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 26/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings; 22/03/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – PRIME RATE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 4.50% TO 4.75%; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025

American Research & Management decreased Church & Dwight (CHD) stake by 2.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American Research & Management sold 4,430 shares as Church & Dwight (CHD)’s stock rose 2.44%. The American Research & Management holds 157,228 shares with $11.49M value, down from 161,658 last quarter. Church & Dwight now has $17.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $72.79. About 1.47M shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 06/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions

Among 6 analysts covering Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Church & Dwight has $82 highest and $64 lowest target. $74.67’s average target is 2.58% above currents $72.79 stock price. Church & Dwight had 11 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 29 with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, August 1. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 15 report. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, March 29 by Macquarie Research. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold CHD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 195.10 million shares or 1.30% less from 197.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bowen Hanes Inc has invested 2.45% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Burns J W New York has 33,970 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Bridgeway Capital Management reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.08% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Pension Ser has 0.08% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 346,032 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Lc invested in 94 shares or 0% of the stock. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Mai Cap Management reported 13,638 shares. Haverford Tru holds 0.02% or 16,934 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 0.07% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Sandy Spring Bank & Trust owns 2,386 shares. Maverick Cap Limited stated it has 23,780 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cap Int Inc Ca has 0.1% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CHD’s profit will be $150.73M for 29.83 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $656,972 activity. 1,500 shares were bought by Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamurty, worth $107,715. 7,000 shares were bought by FARRELL MATTHEW, worth $499,268 on Monday, September 16. The insider Price Penry W bought 704 shares worth $49,989.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold Hercules Capital, Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 33.50 million shares or 17.36% more from 28.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Ltd invested in 1 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 2.39M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Company holds 500,978 shares. Trust Of Vermont invested in 0% or 748 shares. Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 3,532 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards And invested 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Raymond James holds 0% or 194,045 shares. 23,000 were reported by Salzhauer Michael. 124,857 were reported by Invesco Limited. Advisory Net Ltd Liability holds 7,611 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 41,705 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Fincl Counselors Incorporated accumulated 13,115 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Corporation reported 90,900 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC).

Hercules Capital, Inc., formerly known as Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc., is a business development firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancings and established-stage companies. The company has market cap of $1.37 billion. The firm provides growth capital financing solutions for capital extension; management buy-out and corporate spin-out financing solutions; company, asset specific, or intellectual property acquisition; convertible, subordinated and/or mezzanine loans; domestic and international expansion; vendor financing; revenue acceleration by sales and marketing development, and manufacturing expansion. It has a 10 P/E ratio. It provides asset financing with a focus on cash flow; accounts receivable facilities; equipment loans/leases; equipment acquisition; facilities build-out and/or expansion; working capital revolving lines of credit; inventory.