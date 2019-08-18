American Research & Management Has Lifted Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $342,160; Share Value Declined; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Ccm Investment Advisers Upped Holding by $431,467

American Research & Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 4,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 137,786 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.13 million, up from 133,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 12.65M shares traded or 17.13% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY OVERHAULING DIESEL HYDROTREATER, SULFUR RECOVERY UNIT; 23/03/2018 – Russia to decide on oil output hike by Exxon-led project by end-April; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS METHANE EMISSIONS TO DROP 15% BY 2020; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY PREPARING TO RESTART CRUDE UNIT; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Upstream Net $429M; 08/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 07/05/2018 – Kashagan output to fall in July due to maintenance at Bolashak complex; 29/04/2018 – Exxon Says PNG LNG Plant Now Operating at Normal Production Rates; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION SAFELY RESTARTS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AT PNG LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 147.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 7,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 12,274 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $725,000, up from 4,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 11.92 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81B and $596.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Standard & Poors Depository Re (SPY) by 14,955 shares to 861 shares, valued at $243,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 1,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,267 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.42% or 161,924 shares. Edge Wealth Limited Liability invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). California-based Huber Cap Lc has invested 0.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Calamos Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.56% or 1.52 million shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 0.91% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Natixis reported 806,505 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 0.97% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Crossvault Capital Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has invested 0.41% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Private Wealth Advisors Inc has 1.98% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 89,738 shares. Hemenway Tru Limited Liability Corporation invested in 11,953 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Tudor Corporation Et Al accumulated 9,490 shares. 6,241 were accumulated by Amg National Tru Comml Bank. Pzena Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 14,666 shares stake. Ubs Oconnor Limited Co has 533,930 shares.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97 million and $350.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 3,358 shares to 140,255 shares, valued at $19.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.