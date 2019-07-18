American Research & Management Has Trimmed Its International Business Machine (IBM) Holding as Shares Declined; Segment Wealth Management Increased Coca Cola Co (KO) Position

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 32.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 6,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,553 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 20,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $52.18. About 7.45M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 08/03/2018 – Restaurant Association recruits top Coca-Cola executive; 26/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. to Terminate Reporting Obligations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE COCA-COLA CO. TO RATING ‘A+’ FROM ‘AA-‘; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW COMMENTS ON COCA-COLA AGREEMENT IN EMAIL FROM EXCHANGE; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue

American Research & Management decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 3,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 140,255 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79M, down from 143,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $143.07. About 4.60 million shares traded or 41.57% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 06/03/2018 – PacketFabric Offers Connectivity to IBM Cloud; 03/04/2018 – IBM Vet Leads Company Behind Pipeline System Shut by Web Attack; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “THIS QUARTER, IBM Z REVENUE GREW 54% YEAR-TO-YEAR, A MORE THAN 100% GROWTH IN SHIPPED MIPS, AND MARGINS EXPANDED” – CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – CLOUDFLARE IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH IBM; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel Chief; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – IBM and Robin Systems Announce a Joint Solution for the Containerized IBM Db2 Warehouse on Robin Cloud Platform; 24/04/2018 – IBM: Intnl Bus. Mach: IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 20/03/2018 – IBM Backs 2018 Adj EPS $13.80

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00 million and $472.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 6,688 shares to 59,677 shares, valued at $6.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 6,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,118 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “P&G CEO pushes for board diversity – Cincinnati Business Courier” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coca Cola Staying True To Innovation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Loadsmart And Oracle Collaborate To Digitize Logistics – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 All-American Fourth of July Stocks to Buy for Year-Round Gains – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs Power invested 0.02% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Premier Asset Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.19% or 16,960 shares. Brown Advisory holds 1.08M shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Mngmt holds 4,450 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Albion Finance Grp Ut stated it has 0.09% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Edgewood Ltd reported 0% stake. Sumitomo Life holds 0.83% or 131,960 shares. Telos Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.23% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Lenox Wealth Mgmt owns 3,655 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital has 0.19% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Ledyard Bank & Trust has 32,151 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Hemenway Tru Communications Ltd Liability holds 14,789 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Strategic Fincl Svcs Inc reported 6,016 shares stake. Columbia Asset Mgmt reported 1.35% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Lathrop Management stated it has 15,862 shares.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97M and $350.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A.D. Makepeace Company (MAKE) by 699 shares to 3,308 shares, valued at $14.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) by 905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).