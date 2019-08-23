American Research & Management Cut International Business Machine (IBM) Stake by $473,478 as Share Price Rose; Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holder Strategy Asset Managers Trimmed Stake as Valuation Rose

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold 6,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 36,762 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 43,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $77.07. About 2.24M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US

American Research & Management decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 3,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 140,255 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79 million, down from 143,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $134.32. About 2.52 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 14/03/2018 – EV Group and IBM Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: Breaking down IBM’s first-quarter results; 17/05/2018 – IBM and Keio University Announce Collaborations with JSR, MUFG Bank, Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi Chemical to Accelerate Quantum Computing in Japan; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 24/05/2018 – FRESCHE SOLUTIONS, A PROVIDER OF IBM l APPLICATION MODERNIZATION AND MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, ANNOUNCED IT SECURED $60 MLN OF FINANCING; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Progressive Q2 NPW rises 13% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “MKM Disects Progressive’s July Results – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53M and $444.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 9,345 shares to 180,170 shares, valued at $7.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Northern has invested 0.13% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt stated it has 3,572 shares. Renaissance Group Limited Liability invested 1.12% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, Germany-based fund reported 11,489 shares. Field & Main Financial Bank holds 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 75 shares. Moreover, Sequoia Financial Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Limited stated it has 135,378 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 200 are held by Salem Invest Counselors. Bancorporation Of Hawaii holds 0.11% or 19,150 shares. 155 are owned by Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Hilton Mgmt Lc reported 300 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) has 26,739 shares. Pitcairn Com holds 0.08% or 10,261 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors invested in 12,394 shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Department holds 0% or 628 shares.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $742.51M for 15.17 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.1% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “AMD CEO Lisa Su Denies Report She Could Be Leaving For IBM: ‘Zero Truth To This Rumor’ – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IBM: An Example Of Mediocrity! – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Make Of International Business Machines Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:IBM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM: Buying While Apathetic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bell Bank reported 1.36% stake. 34,850 are held by Montag A & Assoc Inc. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Private Advsrs holds 0.09% or 2,000 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 6,489 shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Trust Department holds 0.25% or 17,694 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 183,244 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Lc holds 0.07% or 1,857 shares. Golub Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.17% stake. Clearbridge Ltd Liability invested in 0.16% or 1.26 million shares. Kentucky Retirement System Trust Fund holds 0.55% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 17,692 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.39% or 173,118 shares in its portfolio. Modera Wealth Management Limited Co invested in 16,082 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Hengehold Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.5% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 15,005 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advsr Ltd Com owns 7,022 shares.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97M and $350.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) by 905 shares to 4,790 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).