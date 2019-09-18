American Research & Management Raised By $971,982 Its Hingham Institution For Saving (HIFS) Stake; Price Michael F Increased Intel Corp. (INTC) Position

American Research & Management increased Hingham Institution For Saving (HIFS) stake by 428.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American Research & Management acquired 4,909 shares as Hingham Institution For Saving (HIFS)’s stock rose 3.54%. The American Research & Management holds 6,054 shares with $1.20M value, up from 1,145 last quarter. Hingham Institution For Saving now has $402.45 million valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $188.61. About 3,020 shares traded. Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) has declined 12.93% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HIFS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Hingham Institution for Savings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIFS); 12/04/2018 – Hingham Institution Svgs 1Q EPS $4.08; 28/03/2018 – Hingham Institution Svgs Declares Dividend of 34c; 28/03/2018 Hingham Savings Declares Regular Dividend of $0.34 per Share

Price Michael F increased Intel Corp. (INTC) stake by 0.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Price Michael F acquired 9,500 shares as Intel Corp. (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Price Michael F holds 2.04 million shares with $97.63M value, up from 2.03 million last quarter. Intel Corp. now has $229.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $51.95. About 19.89M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel; 20/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Poulin On Partner Opportunities For AI In The Data Center And Optane’s Multibillion-Dollar Potential; 09/03/2018 – INTEL DECLINES TO COMMENT ON SPECULATION RELATED TO MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS; 27/04/2018 – House Intel Dems: Intel Committee Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Release of Majority’s Russia Report; 11/05/2018 – Young Innovators from Around the World Compete at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair; 04/05/2018 – KILL McAfee Announces MOVE AntiVirus for VMware Cloud on AWS; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL – WITH THE NEW FUNDING, INTEL CAPITAL’S YEAR-TO-DATE INVESTMENTS HAVE REACHED MORE THAN $115 MLN; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Iran, Israel exchange fire in direct escalation; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY DATA CENTER GROUP REVENUE $5.2 BILLION, UP 24%

American Research & Management decreased Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 3,175 shares to 21,340 valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced John Wiley & Sons Inc Cl A (NYSE:JW.A) stake by 47,250 shares and now owns 3,350 shares. American Express (MAKE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Corporation holds 228,966 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 125,284 shares. Kanawha Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 320,181 shares or 2.1% of the stock. Portland Glob Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.53% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Tru Invest Advsrs has invested 1.62% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Convergence Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.86% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 53,299 were reported by Checchi Cap Advisers. Polaris Greystone Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 7,815 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk accumulated 0.67% or 4.17 million shares. West Coast Financial Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.24% stake. Windsor Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 24,467 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited holds 461,119 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs invested 0.81% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Etrade Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 63,590 shares. Florida-based Augustine Asset Mngmt has invested 2.8% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Among 10 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $55.49’s average target is 6.81% above currents $51.95 stock price. Intel had 25 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 10 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, April 26. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, July 26. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Friday, April 5 report. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 9 with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, May 9. Mizuho maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Friday, July 26. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $5800 target.