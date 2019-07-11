American Research & Management Lifted Its Stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by $321,360 as Valuation Rose; Pfizer (PFE) Holder Baldwin Brothers Has Increased Its Stake by $305,886 as Stock Declined

American Research & Management increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 273.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 4,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,487 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, up from 1,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $85.38. About 3.36 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 28/03/2018 – ASAHI Receives CTO lndication for Corsair and Coronary Guide Wires; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in; 20/04/2018 – Mercer County: FRIENDS, NATURE CENTER TO HOST RECEPTION FOR `EXPLORING THE ABBOTT MARSHLANDS’ EXHIBIT; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 29/03/2018 – Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Extends Title Sponsorship of Abbott World Marathon Majors through 2023; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories Sees Nutrition Uptick — Earnings Review; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT STILL SEARCHING, INVESTIGATING ENTIRE SCENE, LOOKING AT TWO RESIDENCES; 19/03/2018 – Economic Times: Former Novartis India Head Jawed Zia may Join Abbott

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 27.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 7,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,848 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 26,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 11.91M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/05/2018 – Pfizer: LYRICA Oral Solution CV Phase 3 Trial in Pediatric Epilepsy Meets Primary Endpoint; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Reports Top-Line Results From a Study of CHANTIX(R)/CHAMPIX(R) (varenicline) in Adolescent Smokers; 21/03/2018 – GSK in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 07/04/2018 – Top 5 for the past week: #1 @Arie_Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization; 21/03/2018 – Pfizer Pursues Unit Review as Reckitt Pulls Out of Auction; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Highlights Need for Additional Technical Info; 17/04/2018 – Canada says working with U.S. FDA to address EpiPen shortage; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Accepts NDA, Grants Priority Review for Dacomitinib

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97 million and $350.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 3,358 shares to 140,255 shares, valued at $19.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

