American Research & Management Lowered Stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by $473,478; Mobile Mini (MINI) Shareholder Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Increased Its Stake by $5.68 Million

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Mobile Mini (MINI) by 39.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 172,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 613,312 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.82M, up from 441,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Mobile Mini for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.35% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $33.32. About 586,636 shares traded or 36.64% up from the average. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 25.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI)

American Research & Management decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 3,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 140,255 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79 million, down from 143,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $142.74. About 2.71M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/04/2018 – IBM: Intnl Bus. Mach: IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Rang; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 21/04/2018 – DJ International Business Machines Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBM); 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP & IBM SIGN LICENSE PACT ON LASER DEBONDING TECHNOLOGY; 19/03/2018 – IBM Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – IBM: Credit Mutuel to Deploy Watson Across All Business Lines; 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: Breaking down IBM’s first-quarter results; 24/04/2018 – IBM Board Approves Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend For The 23rd Consecutive Year

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold MINI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 43.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 44.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67 million and $826.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) by 33,555 shares to 160,485 shares, valued at $15.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Systems (NYSE:EPAM) by 16,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,045 shares, and cut its stake in Hill (NYSE:HRC).

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97 million and $350.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) by 905 shares to 4,790 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A.D. Makepeace Company (MAKE) by 699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71 billion for 11.66 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.