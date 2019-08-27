American Research & Management Upped Intel (INTC) Holding By $359,075; MCORPCX (MCCX) Sellers Increased By 400% Their Shorts

MCORPCX INC (OTCMKTS:MCCX) had an increase of 400% in short interest. MCCX’s SI was 2,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 400% from 500 shares previously. With 3,500 avg volume, 1 days are for MCORPCX INC (OTCMKTS:MCCX)’s short sellers to cover MCCX’s short positions. It closed at $0.198 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

American Research & Management increased Intel (INTC) stake by 202.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Research & Management acquired 6,775 shares as Intel (INTC)'s stock declined 0.41%. The American Research & Management holds 10,114 shares with $543,000 value, up from 3,339 last quarter. Intel now has $201.83B valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.56. About 20.06 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500.

McorpCX, Inc. provides customer experience management solutions and software-enabled consulting services in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.04 million. It develops and delivers technology-enabled products and professional services that are designed to help firms and enhance their customer listening and customer experience management capabilities. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers Touchpoint Mapping On-Demand, a research online software-as-a-service solution designed to provide insights to organizations that enhance customer and employee experience, brand, and loyalty for customer-centric organizations to measure and gather customer data across various touchpoints, channels, and interactions with their customers.

