American Research & Management Has Upped Its Position in Roper Technologies (ROP) by $308,605 as Share Value Rose; Martin & Company Holding in Zix Corp. (ZIXI) Cut by $502,098 as Market Value Rose

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Zix Corp. (ZIXI) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 83,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The institutional investor held 259,462 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, down from 343,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Zix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.74. About 324,737 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIXI); 22/05/2018 – Zix Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Zix Acquires Seattle-Based Erado To Expand Its Unified Archiving, EDiscovery And Compliance Solutions; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q EPS 4c; 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 New ZixCorp Channel with Progress Distribution and Proact IT Group AB to Help UK and European Enterprises Comply with New GDPR Rules; 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6

American Research & Management increased its stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) by 23.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 905 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 4,790 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 3,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Roper Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $7.85 during the last trading session, reaching $357.41. About 367,486 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold ZIXI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership invested in 281,150 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Barclays Pcl invested in 0% or 25,393 shares. Us Bankshares De stated it has 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Amer Century Incorporated, a Missouri-based fund reported 262,362 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corporation invested in 0.02% or 95,543 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Thb Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.81% or 812,913 shares. D E Shaw And holds 0.01% or 1.57M shares in its portfolio. 555,431 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase. Menta Limited Com holds 26,581 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Brown Advisory invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Dorsey Wright And Assoc has 0% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 1,115 shares.

More notable recent Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zix (ZIXI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: ZIXI, GLNG, BAC – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zix (ZIXI) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Zix Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ZIXI) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zix Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $163,483 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancorporation reported 49,357 shares. Sei Co has invested 0.05% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Hahn Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Allstate invested in 12,963 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 121,600 are owned by Eulav Asset. Arrow Fincl Corp reported 120 shares stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 1,381 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cibc World Markets has 0.06% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 21,572 shares. Raymond James And Assocs stated it has 0.1% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Mackay Shields owns 26,081 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Davis R M stated it has 1.78% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). The New York-based M&T National Bank Corp has invested 0.03% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 10,650 shares. Choate Investment has 0.04% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 20,349 shares.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97 million and $350.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 3,358 shares to 140,255 shares, valued at $19.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.