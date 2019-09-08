American Research & Management Continues to Hold Stake in Microsoft (MSFT); Marsico Capital Management Holding in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Trimmed as Market Value Rose

American Research & Management increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 13.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 3,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 30,423 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, up from 26,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–3rd Update; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contractors; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said; 27/03/2018 – Starr Companies Announces Agreement with SkyWatch for Aviation lnsureds; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 26/04/2018 – MSFT CEO SAYS AZURE GROWTH TO MODERATE AS NUMBERS BECOME BIG

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 14.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 8,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 46,975 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25M, down from 55,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $164.58. About 497,092 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 21,934 shares to 138,216 shares, valued at $4.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 5,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,671 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $180.89 million for 36.74 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newman Dignan Sheerar has 2.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fort Point Capital Prns Ltd Liability Corp reported 16,937 shares. Biondo Investment Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 1.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kessler Inv Grp Lc invested 2.93% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Martin Currie Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 198,497 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc has invested 1.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 168,957 are owned by Lathrop Investment Mgmt Corp. Moreover, Kwmg Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rothschild Prns Limited Liability Corporation owns 24,892 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset holds 972,758 shares or 2.58% of its portfolio. Acr Alpine Capital Research Limited Co accumulated 120.32M shares. Chesley Taft Associates Ltd Liability Co has invested 3.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cincinnati Fincl holds 4.44% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 932,950 shares. 78,149 are held by Paragon Cap Mgmt. Banque Pictet And Cie has invested 2.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97 million and $350.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 3,358 shares to 140,255 shares, valued at $19.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.