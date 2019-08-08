American Research & Management Has Lowered International Business Machine (IBM) Holding by $473,478; Market Value Rose; Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Has Upped Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Valuation Rose

American Research & Management decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 3,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 140,255 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79 million, down from 143,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 2.03 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: IBM EARNINGS WERE NOT RELEASED; 15/05/2018 – IBM joins forces with a start-up to combine crypto with environmental credit trading; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 14/03/2018 – EV Group and IBM Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 15.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 43,121 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, up from 37,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $109.85. About 4.64 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.28 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.40 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Web.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 30/05/2018 – U.S. MONEY MARKETS HAVE “MINIMAL” DIRECT EXPOSURE TO ITALY BANK DEBT WITH $1.5 BLN OUTSTANDING – J.P. MORGAN; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Soothes Binky Maker by Reversing North Korea Freeze; 22/03/2018 – JP Morgan said to examine spin-off of its blockchain project to win wider adoption; 05/03/2018 – MOVES-StanChart names new industrials head in N.America; 07/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – JPMORGAN POSTPONES BANXICO RATE CUT FORECAST TO 2Q19 FROM 4Q18; 11/05/2018 – Akamai Technologies To Participate In The J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Farmers Tru has invested 0.1% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). The Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Liability Com has invested 0.12% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Assetmark invested in 0% or 1,477 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 277,984 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,348 shares. Wesbanco Bancorporation invested in 0.82% or 115,867 shares. Knott David M invested 0.24% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Livingston Grp Asset Management Com (Operating As Southport Management) invested in 0.49% or 7,868 shares. Amp Capital Ltd has invested 0.34% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 17,782 are owned by Everence Cap Management. First Citizens Bancshares & Tru reported 0.42% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Roanoke Asset Corporation New York holds 0.25% or 3,810 shares. Round Table Limited Liability Company owns 1,474 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Crawford Inv Counsel Inc owns 18,609 shares.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 10.02 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97M and $350.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) by 905 shares to 4,790 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,487 shares, and has risen its stake in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP).

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DOL) by 7,064 shares to 58,285 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubs Ag Jersey Brh (MLPI) by 18,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 815,802 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 42,495 were accumulated by Coldstream Management. Cumberland Advsr Inc has invested 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Schafer Cullen Cap reported 1.39 million shares. Hartford Invest Mgmt accumulated 444,109 shares. Altavista Wealth Inc invested in 1.6% or 44,725 shares. Invest Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.95% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Thomas Story And Son owns 2,682 shares. Gluskin Sheff & Associate owns 280,961 shares for 1.69% of their portfolio. Fincl Mngmt Professionals Inc holds 2,386 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel accumulated 226,574 shares. Mraz Amerine & Assoc holds 1,998 shares. Indiana Trust & Invest, a Indiana-based fund reported 32,553 shares. Oakworth Cap has 115,548 shares. 42,900 are held by Kemper Master Retirement Tru. Tru Of Virginia Va reported 90,774 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.19 million activity.