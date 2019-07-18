American Research & Management Cut International Business Machine (IBM) Holding by $473,478; Market Value Declined; As Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Share Price Rose, Hussman Strategic Advisors Cut Its Holding by $1.07 Million

American Research & Management decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 3,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 140,255 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79 million, down from 143,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $143.07. About 4.60 million shares traded or 41.57% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 23/05/2018 – ‘There is no free lunch’, Macron tells tech giant CEOs; 17/05/2018 – IBM and Keio University Announce Collaborations with JSR, MUFG Bank, Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi Chemical to Accelerate Quantum Computing in Japan; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Ernst & Young hires three executive directors, principal; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP – PLANS TO INTEGRATE IBM’S PATENTED HYBRID LASER RELEASE PROCESS INTO EVG’S FIELD-PROVEN TEMPORARY BONDING AND DEBONDING EQUIPMENT SOLUTIONS; 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K; 04/04/2018 – IBM X-Force Report: Fewer Records Breached In 2017 As Cybercriminals Focused On Ransomware And Destructive Attacks; 03/04/2018 – IBM Earns Top Marks from Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value Within the Integrated Commerce Order Management Space; 10/05/2018 – IBM Announces Collaboration with North Carolina State University to Accelerate Quantum Computing

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 36.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, down from 40,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $80.02. About 1.19M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI CAN LAUNCH ZCASH TRADING IMMEDIATELY; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Tops EPS Views — Earnings Review; 27/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ISSUES UPDATED PROPOSED LIFE INSURANCE AND ANNUITY SUITABILITY REGULATION REQUIRING A BEST INTEREST STANDARD TO; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY TOTAL 30+ DAY DELINQUENCY RATE EXCLUDING PCI LOANS INCREASED 26 BASIS POINTS FROM PRIOR YEAR TO 2.23%; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS:GEMINI CAN OFFER TRADING OF ZCASH, LITECOIN,BITCOIN CASH; 29/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Authorizes Expansion of New York State-Chartered Bank; 25/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ANNOUNCES NEXT PHASE OF NEW YORK’S EXPANDED PARTICIPATION IN STATE-BASED NMLS PLATFORM,; 16/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Issues Consumer Alert Regarding Rent-To-Own and Land Installment Contracts; 10/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS to Co-Host Fintech Forum with Conference of State Banking Supervisors; 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK SAYS IT WILL ENTER NY AUTO INSURANCE MKT

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $409.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 10,000 shares to 61,300 shares, valued at $3.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City holds 0% or 70 shares in its portfolio. Korea Investment Corporation reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). 127,208 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Bbva Compass Bancorporation Inc owns 87,567 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh reported 0.04% stake. Kames Capital Public Llc has invested 0.05% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Estabrook Mgmt reported 50 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 17,300 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Nordea Inv Management Ab stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Columbus Hill Mngmt LP invested in 222,000 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Park Natl Oh reported 0.03% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Aperio Gp Limited Liability reported 248,156 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 8 shares in its portfolio. Hotchkis Wiley Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4.68M shares. Greenleaf Trust accumulated 4,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, up 10.99% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.91 per share. DFS’s profit will be $686.31 million for 9.44 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.40% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BofaML reinstates AmEx with a bull call – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dover, ABB to cooperate in Europe EV charging – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Discover, Fifth Third, Regions discuss capital plans – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Large-cap banks cut to in-line by Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Discover Financial Services (DFS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Watson Stands Out for Finance Solutions and Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) Teams with Mujin – InvestorIdeas.com” on June 28, 2019, also Businessinsider.com with their article: “IBM is spinning off IBM Watson Marketing as an independent business – Business Insider” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IBM’s Global Supply Chain Transformation Receives Five Manufacturing Leadership 100 Awards from National Association of Manufacturers – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Comic: Will A Bad Earnings Season Spoil The Fedâ€™s Rate Cut Party? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97M and $350.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,017 shares to 5,487 shares, valued at $439,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsrs LP owns 35,067 shares. Jones Fincl Cos Lllp reported 4,143 shares stake. Foster Dykema Cabot Ma stated it has 8,741 shares. Hikari has 2.13% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cambridge Research Advisors has 157,556 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Moreover, A D Beadell Counsel has 1.3% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 10,355 shares. Massachusetts Co Ma holds 11,480 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank has invested 0.19% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 1,559 are held by Capital Guardian Trust Co. Geode Capital Management Lc accumulated 11.86 million shares or 0.43% of the stock. Utd Asset Strategies Inc reported 0.63% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 6,000 are owned by Csu Producer Resources. M&T Financial Bank reported 0.41% stake. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.39% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Chicago Equity Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 11,460 shares.