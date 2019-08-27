American Research & Management Has Cut International Business Machine (IBM) Holding by $473,478; Mackay Shields Boosted Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stake by $1.81 Million; Share Value Rose

American Research & Management decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 3,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 140,255 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79 million, down from 143,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $131.2. About 2.58M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 28/03/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Summit, IBM, Greystar; 24/05/2018 – SBERBANK, IBM SIGN AGREEMENT ON WATSON FOR ONCOLOGY; 20/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP IBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.83 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – TigerGraph Welcomes IBM Veteran Gaurav Deshpande as Vice President of Marketing; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 24/03/2018 – Crown Prince Tours IBM Watson Health Center; 21/03/2018 – Several well-established companies have been piloting blockchain technology with IBM’s platform; 19/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 20/03/2018 – WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 17,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 242,337 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.18 million, up from 224,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $118.2. About 438,439 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM)

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Waste Management Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Waste Management: Q2 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newborn Portfolio Update: Waste Management Transferred In – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (WM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Fiduciary Tru Communications invested in 0.01% or 2,456 shares. 3,450 are held by New England Rech Management. Vigilant Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Maine-based fund reported 130,900 shares. Bb&T has 0.18% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Maple Mngmt accumulated 0.1% or 4,207 shares. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 1,420 shares. Beck Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 60,717 shares. 20,600 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Natixis holds 0.11% or 173,427 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 373,255 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock owns 2,788 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Braun Stacey Assoc has 147,378 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 46,371 shares to 437,896 shares, valued at $16.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rayonier Inc (NYSE:RYN) by 93,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,171 shares, and cut its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.43 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forte Lc Adv has 1.01% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Marco Invest Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.32% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Beddow Cap holds 62,712 shares or 4.86% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc holds 19,296 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Gulf Interest Comml Bank (Uk) has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Incorporated Limited Com holds 0.12% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 89,295 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America reported 2,567 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Llc owns 0.17% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 25,138 shares. Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 470 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ser Ltd Llc has invested 0.2% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Com owns 11,998 shares. Motco stated it has 1,440 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny holds 717 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 488,897 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Limited Company Oh has invested 0.18% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 30% – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “4 Years In, Is Reg A+ Working? – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “IBM Stock Will Trend Higher on Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Opportunity – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Oracle – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Just Canâ€™t Compete With Current Board – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.