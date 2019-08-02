American Research & Management Boosted By $308,605 Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Holding; Lsi Industries (LYTS)’s Sentiment Is 1.1

American Research & Management increased Roper Technologies (ROP) stake by 23.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Research & Management acquired 905 shares as Roper Technologies (ROP)’s stock rose 1.82%. The American Research & Management holds 4,790 shares with $1.64M value, up from 3,885 last quarter. Roper Technologies now has $37.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $360.89. About 558,155 shares traded or 24.01% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B

Lsi Industries Inc (LYTS) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.13, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 34 hedge funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 31 decreased and sold their stakes in Lsi Industries Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 16.13 million shares, down from 16.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Lsi Industries Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 24 Increased: 20 New Position: 14.

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc holds 0.86% of its portfolio in LSI Industries Inc. for 924,711 shares. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owns 328,527 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perritt Capital Management Inc has 0.48% invested in the company for 482,869 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Investment Management Corp. has invested 0.16% in the stock. Cove Street Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 350,000 shares.

Analysts await LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 550.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by LSI Industries Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% negative EPS growth.

LSI Industries Inc. provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $104.53 million. It operates in three divisions: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. It currently has negative earnings. The Lighting segment makes and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. F&V Capital Ltd Company holds 0.56% or 2,882 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Mkts Corp holds 21,572 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Investments invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Glenmede Tru Co Na invested in 0.02% or 10,691 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited owns 19,170 shares. Veritable Lp invested in 2,374 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,167 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa, France-based fund reported 8,996 shares. Duncker Streett & owns 7,674 shares. Shell Asset stated it has 0.08% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 1.42M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Moreover, Bancorporation Of America Corp De has 0.02% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 343,097 shares. Us Bancshares De invested 0.04% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 282,113 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $4.03 million activity. Conley Jason sold 5,000 shares worth $1.54M. Shares for $2.66 million were sold by Stipancich John K on Tuesday, February 5. 500 shares valued at $163,483 were bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F on Friday, March 15.

Among 3 analysts covering Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Roper Technologies had 11 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $345 target in Monday, February 4 report. Robert W. Baird maintained Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) rating on Monday, February 4. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $306 target. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ROP in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating.