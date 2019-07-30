American Research & Management Holding in Fedex (FDX) Has Lifted as Share Price Declined; Lodge Hill Capital Position In Lennar (LEN) Was Has Increased

American Research & Management increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 224.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 7,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,165 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 3,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $171.81. About 595,628 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 20/03/2018 – Global Regina: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – KCTV5 News: BREAKING: The @FBI says a suspicious package at the FedEx shipping center near the Austin airport “contained explos; 18/03/2018 – FedEx Follows Amazon Into the Robotic Future; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 21/03/2018 – FDX: BREAKING: APD, FBI arresting suspect in Austin bombing. Suspect donated device, shots were fired. #AustinBomber #austinPD – ! $FDX; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 25% TO 26% IN FISCAL 2019; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PLACED A RESERVATION FOR 20 TESLA SEMI TRUCKS. FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to roll out 500 more stores inside Walmart; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to scan every parcel at two Texas facilities after blast

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 35.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 51,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 196,869 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.66 million, up from 145,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $48.46. About 2.10M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. 80C; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS PRICES CAN GO HIGHER DESPITE HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Focusing on Return to Pure Play Strategy; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Board Appoints Stuart Miller Executive Chaiman; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Diane Bessette Chief Financial Officer; 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97M and $350.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 3,358 shares to 140,255 shares, valued at $19.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seabridge Inv Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 735 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & Assoc stated it has 0.07% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Oakworth Capital Inc holds 1,124 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Liability Corp invested in 5,893 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Ltd Com reported 5,890 shares. Cordasco Financial Network invested in 0.03% or 155 shares. Farmers Merchants Incorporated, a Nebraska-based fund reported 26,015 shares. Fulton Bancshares Na stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Meiji Yasuda Life Comm reported 0.18% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Mackenzie Fincl Corporation holds 11,297 shares. Diversified Trust Co holds 62,857 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Welch Forbes Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Quantitative Investment Ltd Liability holds 0.4% or 38,000 shares. Moreover, Da Davidson And has 0.17% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 56,592 shares. Menora Mivtachim Ltd owns 193,127 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $318,546 activity. 600 FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) shares with value of $100,614 were bought by Inglis John C.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 94,160 shares to 60,833 shares, valued at $9.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Corning New (Call) (NYSE:OC) by 42,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 428,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS).