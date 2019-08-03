American Research & Management Has Boosted Roper Technologies (ROP) Position by $308,605; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Price Rose While Chesapeake Asset Management Decreased by $660,540 Its Holding

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 6,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 19,108 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, down from 25,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $361.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/04/2018 – Anvil International Acquires FlexHead from Atkore International Group Inc; 10/05/2018 – Gannett Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Adjusted Overhead Ratio 56%; 05/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is backing President Donald Trump’s efforts to get more favorable trade terms with China and other countries; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 23% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 30/04/2018 – INDONESIA FINANCE MINISTRY’S DEBT OFFICE COMMENTS ON JPMORGAN; 18/03/2018 – PROTECTIONISM POSES RISK TO INFLATION: JPMORGAN’S MARRON; 07/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/03/2018 – JPMORGAN MAY BE ADVISING ASPEN AS A DEFENSE: INSURANCE INSIDER; 10/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC KPTI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19

American Research & Management increased its stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) by 23.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 905 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 4,790 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 3,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Roper Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $356.17. About 467,163 shares traded or 3.11% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jones Cos Lllp accumulated 126,150 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Lourd Capital Limited Liability Company reported 10,546 shares stake. Noesis Capital Mangement has 146,439 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. A D Beadell Counsel holds 0.61% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 6,780 shares. Jolley Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 3.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ironwood Limited Liability reported 134 shares stake. Community State Bank Na has invested 1.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 5,331 were reported by Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Co. St Germain D J Inc has invested 2.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Verition Fund Management Limited owns 0.11% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 28,039 shares. Brinker Capital has invested 0.36% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 5.68% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Employees Retirement Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 577,323 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.73% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The California-based Jacobs Company Ca has invested 0.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Bank Stocks to Buy After Earnings Headlines – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Visa and J.P. Morgan Help Businesses Make Payments Faster with Billtrust’s Business Payments Network – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “JP Morgan Ship Seized With Over $1 Billion in Cocaine on Board – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “JAGGAER Partners with JP Morgan to Provide Powerful Purchasing Oversight for Education, Public Sector and Commercial Industries – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “JP Morgan analyst who’s nailed the market sees ‘once in a decade opportunity’ in these stocks – CNBC” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.62 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century Companies holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 1.28M shares. Davis R M accumulated 140,065 shares. Account Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 6,150 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 392 shares. 69,082 are held by Ingalls And Snyder Lc. Caprock Group Inc accumulated 915 shares. Contravisory Investment Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 22,028 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Com reported 0.16% stake. Spc Financial Inc has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, Germany-based fund reported 43,818 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 175,542 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Everence Cap Management reported 3,929 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Salem Inv Counselors holds 0.38% or 12,528 shares in its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Lc owns 950 shares. Waratah Advsr accumulated 126,121 shares.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97M and $350.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 3,358 shares to 140,255 shares, valued at $19.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.03 million activity. 500 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares with value of $163,483 were bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F. Stipancich John K had sold 9,000 shares worth $2.66 million on Tuesday, February 5.