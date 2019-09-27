American Research & Management Boosted Its Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Holding by $1.44 Million; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Investment House Upped Stake by $1.10 Million as Share Price Rose

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 18.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 9,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 62,805 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.02M, up from 52,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $117.76. About 4.95 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 20/04/2018 – REG-J.P. Morgan Structured Products B.V. 2017 Annual Report; 15/05/2018 – BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA SPA BMPS.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 3.5 FROM EUR 3; 08/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cars.com hires JPMorgan to explore possible sale- NY Post; 24/04/2018 – MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS PLC MGAMM.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 345P FROM 335P; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS BANK CAN EARN 17 PCT RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 11/05/2018 – MOVES- JP Morgan, Majedie Asset, PineBridge Investments; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon plans to offer co-branded credit card to U.S. small-business customers- Bloomberg

American Research & Management increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT) by 162.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 39,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.20% . The institutional investor held 64,525 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33 million, up from 24,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $836.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.79. About 5,863 shares traded. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has risen 0.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97M and $334.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3,404 shares to 117,639 shares, valued at $13.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) by 4,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,228 shares, and cut its stake in American Express (MAKE).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 45 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $139,952 activity. $5,339 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) was bought by TASMAN NORMAN on Thursday, September 19. 49 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares with value of $1,683 were bought by EDINGER CHARLES R III. Another trade for 111 shares valued at $4,010 was made by Heitzman Donna L on Wednesday, August 21. Priebe Stephen M had bought 86 shares worth $3,107. On Friday, June 21 Schutte John bought $1,487 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) or 43 shares. $3,215 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares were bought by Bickel Paul J III.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold SYBT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 0.64% more from 11.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rech & Mgmt Company holds 64,525 shares. Blackrock reported 1.53M shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 30,006 shares. River Road Asset Management Lc reported 0.16% stake. Harvey Inv reported 38,199 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Renaissance Technologies Lc stated it has 0.01% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Amica Mutual Ins holds 0.11% or 23,841 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp reported 511,399 shares. Stifel stated it has 0.01% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Moreover, Driehaus Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Amer Intll owns 12,886 shares. Us Bancorporation De invested in 3,599 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Smith Asset Gp LP owns 6,505 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61 million and $955.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 2,526 shares to 5,035 shares, valued at $843,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 10,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,762 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intersect Cap holds 1.88% or 43,407 shares in its portfolio. State Street holds 149.53 million shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.81% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mairs & Power has invested 0.33% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Argi Investment Svcs Limited Co has 0.08% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Azimuth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 178,427 shares stake. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd accumulated 98,151 shares. Geller Ltd has invested 0.4% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 1.05% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 24.18M shares. St Germain D J Inc invested in 2.25% or 184,960 shares. The California-based Capital Intl Ca has invested 1.71% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Clean Yield Gp has invested 0.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Greenleaf Tru, a Michigan-based fund reported 51,642 shares. Bank holds 1.78% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 50,312 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0.67% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).