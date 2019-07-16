American Research & Management Lifted Its Colgate (CL) Holding; INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA (IDCBF) Shorts Down By 52.58%

INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA (OTCMKTS:IDCBF) had a decrease of 52.58% in short interest. IDCBF’s SI was 7.77M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 52.58% from 16.39M shares previously. With 2,100 avg volume, 3702 days are for INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA (OTCMKTS:IDCBF)’s short sellers to cover IDCBF’s short positions. It closed at $0.7265 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $281.76 billion. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations divisions. It has a 5.81 P/E ratio. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial services and products to firms, government agencies, and financial institutions.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity. Another trade for 5,780 shares valued at $372,590 was made by CAHILL JOHN T on Thursday, January 31.

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive had 14 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Friday, February 22. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $62 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, April 29. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 29 by Macquarie Research. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Citigroup. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by UBS. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 12. As per Tuesday, June 11, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The company was maintained on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley.