American Research & Management Cut Its Position in International Business Machine (IBM) by $473,478; Groesbeck Investment Management Has Cut Position in Micron Technology Com Com (MU) as Stock Rose

American Research & Management decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 3,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 140,255 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79M, down from 143,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $134.1. About 2.82 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/05/2018 – QUALTRICS REPORTS PARTNERSHIP WITH IBM; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO ACQUIRER OF HELPSYSTEMS IN CONNECTION WITH LBO; OUTLOOK STABLE; 13/03/2018 – Zoom Video Communications Embedded into IBM Watson Workspace Plus; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat Management Services; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED GAAP AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) TAX RATES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER INCLUDE A $0.8 BILLION DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT; 30/05/2018 – Graph Blockchain Receives First Payment From IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sales Buoyed by Weaker U.S. Dollar, Shift to New Businesses; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc Com Com (MU) by 25.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 9,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 26,560 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 35,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc Com Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $44.99. About 15.63 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97M and $350.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) by 905 shares to 4,790 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,423 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.34 billion for 12.42 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: A Stable Investment With A Well-Covered Dividend And Multiple Catalysts – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IBM Demonstrates Commitment to Open Hardware Movement – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “IBM’s Latest Move Could Hurt Intel and AMD – The Motley Fool” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Linux-maker Red Hat Purchase Adds Risk to Owning IBM Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Should Investors Sell IBM Stock? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 24,329 shares. Epoch Inc owns 798,430 shares. Fiduciary Tru Company has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Aviva Public Limited Com owns 347,668 shares. Eagle Capital Management Ltd reported 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.62% or 249,551 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.19% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bokf Na reported 80,734 shares. Country Tru Savings Bank holds 0.02% or 2,392 shares. 2,690 were accumulated by Davidson Inv. Telos Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 0.19% or 4,243 shares. Narwhal Capital owns 6,110 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Heritage Wealth holds 3,969 shares. Jaffetilchin Partners Ltd Llc stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). The Montana-based Da Davidson & Com has invested 0.96% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $131.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mplx Lp Com Unit Rep L Com (NYSE:MPLX) by 28,801 shares to 96,895 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N Sh Com (NYSE:LYB) by 11,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc Com Com (NYSE:ENB).

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Bull Case Looks Dicey for Micron Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: McDonaldâ€™s, Twitter and Micron Technology – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Ways the Trade War Will Continue to Affect Micron Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Micron (MU) Still A Buy Even After Thirteen Percent Jump – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $431.36M for 27.43 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.