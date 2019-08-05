American Research & Management Has Upped Intel (INTC) Position; Graphic Packaging (GPK) Has 1.27 Sentiment

Graphic Packaging Corp (GPK) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 113 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 89 decreased and sold stakes in Graphic Packaging Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 327.53 million shares, down from 331.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Graphic Packaging Corp in top ten positions decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 66 Increased: 74 New Position: 39.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leuthold Grp Inc Lc holds 0.1% or 13,179 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel owns 29,901 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Company holds 13,887 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.67% or 2.73M shares. Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.89% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Orleans Mgmt Corp La accumulated 43,065 shares. Fosun Ltd holds 6,450 shares. Jacobs & Company Ca reported 308,433 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.04% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Vanguard invested in 0.76% or 361.41M shares. Auxier Asset has 0.32% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Sheets Smith Wealth owns 0.22% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 18,585 shares. Pointstate L P, New York-based fund reported 45,120 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bluecrest Mngmt Limited stated it has 107,842 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

Among 10 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $53.90’s average target is 10.72% above currents $48.68 stock price. Intel had 29 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, April 5 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Robert W. Baird. Wells Fargo maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Thursday, May 9 with “Market Perform” rating. As per Friday, May 10, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, March 15 by Northland Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, June 10. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. The company has market cap of $4.29 billion. It operates through three divisions: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. It has a 16.85 P/E ratio. The firm offers coated unbleached kraft and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies serving the food, beverage, and consumer product markets.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc holds 5.81% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company for 1.74 million shares. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp owns 2.62 million shares or 3.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eminence Capital Lp has 3.01% invested in the company for 16.01 million shares. The Connecticut-based Sasco Capital Inc Ct has invested 2.87% in the stock. National Investment Services Inc Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 175,280 shares.

Analysts await Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. GPK’s profit will be $55.51 million for 19.33 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Graphic Packaging Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.83% negative EPS growth.

