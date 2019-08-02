American Research & Management Has Upped Stake in Chevron (CVX) by $466,662; Glenview Capital Management Lifted Humana (HUM) Holding by $298.61 Million

American Research & Management increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 3,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 56,192 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92M, up from 52,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $118.86. About 3.38 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Woodside drops Grassy Point LNG plan in Canada; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS COURT’S JUDGMENT RELATED TO THEIR ROLE TO “PROCURE AND ATTEMPT TO ENFORCE FRAUDULENT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CHEVRON”; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 68 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING A REPORT ON LOBBYING; 05/03/2018 – North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Chevron restarts Alba; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Glencore is said to near $1 bln Chevron Southern Africa deal- Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP REPORTS A 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP CRC.N AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Record U.S. oil offshore lease sale to test Trump energy push; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON: TENGIZ FIELD ON TRACK FOR FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 608.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 1.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The hedge fund held 1.31 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349.00 million, up from 185,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $295.21. About 441,327 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 30/03/2018 – Barron’s: Walmart and Humana: Another Shot at Amazon?; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana 1Q Consolidated Pre-Tax Net $707M; 19/03/2018 – LEADING PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS RECOMMENDS KINDRED STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” THE TRANSACTION WITH TPG CAPITAL, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE AND HUMANA INC; 29/03/2018 – Dana Mattioli: Scoop: Walmart has made a takeover approach to Humana. W/ @SarahNassauer; 04/04/2018 – Humana Announced as Exclusive Arizona, California, Nevada and Washington Health Plan Sponsor for National Senior Health & Fitness Day®, May 30; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 28/03/2018 – VP Hunter Gifts 115 Of Humana Inc; 29/03/2018 – Walmart Is Said in Talks With Humana for Deeper Partnership; 28/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE – BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS ALL STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” TRANSACTION WITH TPG CAPITAL, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE, & HUMANA; 02/05/2018 – HUMANA 1Q ADJ EPS $3.36, EST. $3.20

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron, ConocoPhillips better investments than Exxon, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lawsuit against Chevron abandoned by Ecuador group – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. extension of Chevron’s Venezuela waiver ‘under discussion’ – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron: Not The Best Time To Accumulate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97 million and $350.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 3,358 shares to 140,255 shares, valued at $19.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 858 shares. Sun Life Fincl owns 12,625 shares. 9,644 were reported by Exchange Mngmt. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.68% or 1.94M shares in its portfolio. The California-based Bedell Frazier Counseling Limited Liability Com has invested 3.29% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Tctc Holding Ltd Liability Corporation reported 25,211 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Management reported 1.27M shares stake. First Business holds 7,915 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Lederer And Assocs Invest Counsel Ca has 2.2% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 19,205 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Global Investors owns 10.55 million shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Limited reported 10,641 shares stake. Gm Advisory Gp holds 0.24% or 5,937 shares in its portfolio. Freestone Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 24,875 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Jag Capital Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Humana Expands Reach of Value-Based Orthopedic Specialty Care to Benefit More Humana Medicare Advantage Members – Business Wire” on July 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Study: Enhanced Health Benefits from a Tailored Medication Management Approach for Medicare Advantage Part D Participants – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM): Does The -3.6% Earnings Drop Reflect A Longer Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “HUM Stock’s Rally Isn’t Over Yet, If History is Any Indicator – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Humana Inc.’s (NYSE:HUM) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95B and $11.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 196,252 shares to 980,589 shares, valued at $268.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 11.22 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.55 million shares, and cut its stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.54 million activity.