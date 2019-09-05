American Research & Management Has Lifted Roper Technologies (ROP) Stake; Garrett Motion (GTX) Shorts Increased By 3.45%

American Research & Management increased Roper Technologies (ROP) stake by 23.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Research & Management acquired 905 shares as Roper Technologies (ROP)’s stock rose 1.82%. The American Research & Management holds 4,790 shares with $1.64M value, up from 3,885 last quarter. Roper Technologies now has $38.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.93% or $6.97 during the last trading session, reaching $368.8. About 339,551 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018

Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) had an increase of 3.45% in short interest. GTX’s SI was 6.12M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.45% from 5.91M shares previously. With 772,100 avg volume, 8 days are for Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX)’s short sellers to cover GTX’s short positions. The SI to Garrett Motion Inc’s float is 8.29%. The stock increased 4.06% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 770,845 shares traded. Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company has market cap of $746.21 million.

Among 2 analysts covering Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Roper Technologies has $40400 highest and $316 lowest target. $358.67’s average target is -2.75% below currents $368.8 stock price. Roper Technologies had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 27 by RBC Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $316 target in Wednesday, March 13 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Asset Management accumulated 0.03% or 809 shares. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Choate owns 1,956 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Pictet & Cie (Europe) reported 1,300 shares stake. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 4,455 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 0.1% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 31,000 shares. Citizens And Northern holds 1,200 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Badgley Phelps & Bell reported 1,715 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sageworth Trust owns 4 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 0.77% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 15.37 million shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt invested 0.06% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Charter Trust, New Hampshire-based fund reported 910 shares. Mar Vista Inv Ltd Liability Corporation holds 466,873 shares. Sg Americas Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 10,616 shares. Bb&T Corporation has 0% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 805 shares.