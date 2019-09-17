American Research & Management Has Upped Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Position; Garmin LTD (GRMN) Holder Diversified Investment Strategies Has Cut Its Stake by $438,134

American Research & Management increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT) by 162.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 39,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.20% . The institutional investor held 64,525 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33 million, up from 24,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $864.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.05. About 23,666 shares traded. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has risen 0.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 17.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 5,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 25,655 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05 million, down from 31,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $85.07. About 662,291 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus – a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q EPS 68c; 23/05/2018 – Garmin® introduces the G3000H integrated flight deck to the Part 27 VFR/IFR turbine helicopter market; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect lQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio and more; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.05, EST. $3.08; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.05; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 — a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 06/03/2018 Garmin® grows Connext® wireless cockpit connectivity portfolio; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio

More notable recent Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Garmin’s Growth Is Still a Long Way From the Finish Line – The Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Garmin (GRMN) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on February 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Garmin (GRMN) Surpasses Earnings & Revenue Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Long-Term Payers Declare Quarterly Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GRMN, GILD, MCD – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold GRMN shares while 120 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 80.03 million shares or 1.02% less from 80.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Assoc Ltd stated it has 372,070 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Us Bancshares De has 0% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Fincl Counselors stated it has 6,513 shares. House reported 0.15% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Prudential Financial Inc owns 116,032 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Optimum Invest Advisors reported 576 shares. Bowen Hanes Inc invested in 300,000 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Stephens Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 5,287 shares. Cutter & Brokerage has invested 0.15% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). 48 are owned by Earnest Prns Limited Liability Co. Andra Ap owns 80,800 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 11.94 million shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt accumulated 18,802 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 749,802 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Blair William Il accumulated 4,634 shares.

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 6.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $1 per share. GRMN’s profit will be $178.70M for 22.63 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Garmin Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.97% negative EPS growth.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 48 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $145,520 activity. Shares for $2,120 were bought by Herde Carl G on Friday, March 22. The insider Heitzman Donna L bought $3,922. 33 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares with value of $1,141 were bought by Brown J McCauley. TASMAN NORMAN bought 113 shares worth $3,922. The insider Schutte John bought 90 shares worth $3,127. Northern Richard bought $2,409 worth of stock.

More notable recent Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Three-for-Two Stock Split – Business Wire” published on May 02, 2016, Bizjournals.com published: “Stock Yards Bancorp adds to board of directors – Louisville Business First” on July 18, 2018. More interesting news about Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Stock Yards completes acquisition of Louisville bank – Louisville Business First” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Taoping Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TAOP) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97M and $334.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8,410 shares to 57,433 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) by 4,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,228 shares, and cut its stake in John Wiley & Sons Inc Cl A (NYSE:JW.A).