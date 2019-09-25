American Research & Management Lifted Hingham Institution For Saving (HIFS) Stake; Exact Sciences (EXAS) Share Price Rose While Winslow Capital Management Has Decreased by $8.87 Million Its Position

American Research & Management increased its stake in Hingham Institution For Saving (HIFS) by 428.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 4,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.54% . The institutional investor held 6,054 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20 million, up from 1,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Hingham Institution For Saving for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $403.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $189.01. About 8,984 shares traded or 73.60% up from the average. Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) has declined 12.93% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HIFS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Hingham Institution for Savings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIFS); 12/04/2018 – Hingham Institution Svgs 1Q EPS $4.08; 28/03/2018 Hingham Savings Declares Regular Dividend of $0.34 per Share; 28/03/2018 – Hingham Institution Svgs Declares Dividend of 34c

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 75,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 2.25 million shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $265.56 million, down from 2.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $99.52. About 3.69 million shares traded or 121.67% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “30 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Exact Sciences Corporation Stock Is Jumping Again Today – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Weighed On By Its Debt Load? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EXACT Sciences Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Exact Sciences (EXAS) Is Up 16.34% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 17, 2019.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold EXAS shares while 113 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 108.62 million shares or 14.41% less from 126.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakbrook Ltd Liability reported 3,475 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Bridges Management holds 0.02% or 3,921 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As invested in 12,748 shares. Bamco New York holds 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 800 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 0% or 20 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank owns 133 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 18,523 shares. 1,541 are owned by Csat Invest Advisory Lp. Sei Invests holds 0.09% or 236,174 shares in its portfolio. 704 were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman. Phocas Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com reported 705 shares. The Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Captrust Fincl has 1,782 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 589,744 shares to 4.09M shares, valued at $788.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 62,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fortive Corporation.

More notable recent Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hingham Savings Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:HIFS – GlobeNewswire” on April 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Hingham Institution for Savings’s (NASDAQ:HIFS) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “I Built A List Of Growing Companies And Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Made The Cut – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hingham Savings Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:HIFS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97 million and $334.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8,410 shares to 57,433 shares, valued at $4.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in John Wiley & Sons Inc Cl A (NYSE:JW.A) by 47,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,350 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM).