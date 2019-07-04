American Research & Management Position in International Business Machine (IBM) Has Cut as Valuation Declined; Dollar Gen New Com (DG) Shareholder Jackson Square Partners Has Trimmed Stake by $97.05 Million as Valuation Declined

American Research & Management decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 3,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 140,255 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79M, down from 143,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $141.54. About 1.93M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 22/03/2018 – TigerGraph Welcomes IBM Veteran Gaurav Deshpande as Vice President of Marketing; 09/03/2018 – IBM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – QUALTRICS REPORTS PARTNERSHIP WITH IBM; 27/03/2018 – Stefanini Wins Award at IBM Think 2018 Event in Las Vegas; 05/03/2018 IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 13/03/2018 – Zoom Video Communications Embedded into IBM Watson Workspace Plus; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity lncidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New Com (DG) by 18.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc sold 815,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.57M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $425.42M, down from 4.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $139.09. About 842,130 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Same-Store Sales Growth in the Mid-2% Range; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 31/05/2018 – Dollar General same-store sales miss estimates; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG); 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71B for 11.56 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.57 EPS, up 3.29% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $405.57 million for 22.15 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.08% EPS growth.