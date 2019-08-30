American Research & Management Trimmed Holding in International Business Machine (IBM) by $473,478; Dnb Asset Management As Has Lowered Moody’s (MCO) Position by $1.61 Billion

Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp (MCO) by 33.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 8,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 17,847 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23B, down from 26,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Moody’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $218.29. About 5,801 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 To Deforest, Wi’s Water And Sewer Revenue Bonds And Notes; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Belden’s Euro Notes Ba3; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Fullerton Joint Union High School District Ca’s Go Bonds; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES ELDORADO’S RATINGS TO B2; OUTLOOK IS; 29/05/2018 – KUNLUN ENERGY’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare’s (FL) Baa1; Stable Outlook; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES CIGNA’S RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE AFTER; 12/03/2018 – Used Car Price Decline Forecast to Slow to 1.07% in 2019, According to Moody’s Analytics; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Perspecta (Ultra SC Inc) With Cfr Ba3, First Lien Debt Ba3: Rating Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To San Francisco, Ca’s Go Bonds Series 2018c, Series 2018d (Taxable), And Series 2018e

American Research & Management decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 3,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 140,255 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79M, down from 143,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $135.65. About 87,102 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN ADDITION, SETTLED NUMBER OF U.S. AND FOREIGN TAX AUDITS, WHICH DROVE DISCRETE NONCASH TAX BENEFITS OF $810 MLN IN QUARTER- CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re 8-K; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 19/03/2018 – lntersections Inc. Launches Al-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO ACQUIRER OF HELPSYSTEMS IN CONNECTION WITH LBO; OUTLOOK STABLE; 28/05/2018 – The chief of IBM’s supercomputer unit likes Elon Musk but ‘hates’ A.I. scaremongering; 17/04/2018 – IBM Reports Loss but Higher Revenue; 17/05/2018 – IBM and Keio University Announce Collaborations with JSR, MUFG Bank, Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi Chemical to Accelerate Quantum Computing in Japan; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc by 31,865 shares to 43,567 shares, valued at $1.58B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Electric Power Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 79,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:RHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd stated it has 4.58 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Aldebaran accumulated 0.15% or 1,200 shares. 1,633 are held by Oppenheimer & Com. Blue Fincl Capital reported 0.39% stake. D E Shaw & accumulated 0.03% or 134,992 shares. Kornitzer Management Inc Ks invested in 22,311 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0% or 5,822 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Com has invested 0.04% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 1,138 are owned by Moody Natl Bank Trust Division. Carderock owns 11,693 shares. 2,050 were reported by Dodge & Cox. Raymond James Na accumulated 2,353 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 130,015 shares. 13,942 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Registered Invest Advisor owns 0.38% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,821 shares. Blair William Il has invested 0.21% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). The Michigan-based Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bellecapital has invested 0.64% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). First Interstate National Bank owns 2,127 shares. 7,022 were accumulated by Birch Hill Investment Ltd. Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Oh has 2,071 shares. Barbara Oil reported 5,000 shares. Moreover, Lodestar Invest Counsel Lc Il has 0.08% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 5,169 shares. National Bank & Trust Of The West owns 0.04% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,641 shares. First Financial Bank Sioux Falls reported 1.44% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). First Mercantile holds 0.21% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 6,489 shares. Wendell David Inc invested in 9,157 shares. Olstein Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 1.12% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Woodley Farra Manion Management has 0.43% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).