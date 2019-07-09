American Research & Management Has Lowered Its International Business Machine (IBM) Position as Share Price Declined; Digimarc (DMRC) Position Has Boosted by Baillie Gifford & Company

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Digimarc (DMRC) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 39,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 156.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 517,714 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.25 million, up from 477,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Digimarc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $556.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $45.58. About 41,188 shares traded. Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) has risen 106.00% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DMRC News: 23/05/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Digimarc Showcases Digimarc Barcode at Largest Retail Exhibition in Japan; 30/04/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – Digimarc 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 11/05/2018 – Digimarc Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digimarc Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DMRC); 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Exits Position in Digimarc; 14/05/2018 – Digimarc Announces Support for SmartLabel®; 01/05/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT

American Research & Management decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 3,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 140,255 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79 million, down from 143,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $139.26. About 1.86M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 26/04/2018 – TSB’S CEO PESTER SAYS l HAVE DRAFTED IN IBM EXPERTS TO HELP FIX ONLINE BANKING PROBLEMS; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had $3 Billion Remaining in Current Share Repurchase Authorization at End of March; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED GAAP AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) TAX RATES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER INCLUDE A $0.8 BILLION DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT; 05/03/2018 IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 08/03/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 20/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP IBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.83 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Qualtrics Announces Strategic Partnership with IBM; 06/03/2018 – Wandera Joins MaaS360 on IBM Security App Exchange with Mobile Security Integration; 12/03/2018 – IBM Chairman, CEO V.M. Rometty 2017 Total Compensation $18.6 Million, Down From $32.7 Million a Year Earlier

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold DMRC shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.24 million shares or 2.08% less from 6.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Investment Counselors owns 300 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% or 30,870 shares. Regions Corp reported 0% stake. The New York-based D E Shaw has invested 0% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Charles Schwab Inv Management owns 26,149 shares. Citigroup Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). 124 are held by State Bank Of Montreal Can. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Geode Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0% or 141,165 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 57,214 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 7,793 shares. Glenmede Na accumulated 0% or 21 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC). Northern reported 157,046 shares.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wix Com (NASDAQ:WIX) by 153,905 shares to 2.47M shares, valued at $298.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netease.Com Adr (NASDAQ:NTES) by 760,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Service Corp.Intl. (NYSE:SCI).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71B for 11.38 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97M and $350.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,794 shares to 56,192 shares, valued at $6.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 7,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL).