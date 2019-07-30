American Research & Management Holding in International Business Machine (IBM) Lowered by $473,478; Diageo Plc (DEO) Stock Price Rose While Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $439,937

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $167.91. About 558,005 shares traded or 80.83% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BELSAZAR GMBH, A PREMIUM APERITIF FROM GERMANY’S BLACK FOREST; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Claudia Schubert President U.S. Spirits & Canada, Diageo North America; 10/05/2018 – George Dickel Tennessee Whisky Releases New TABASCO® Brand Barrel Finish – A Partnership Made In The South; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO AFRICA PRESIDENT JOHN O’KEEFFE SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 16/03/2018 – Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC -; 16/05/2018 – Diageo Launches Bonds Worth $2 Billion; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SAYS MACRO IS IMPROVING IN LATAM, GDP ACCELERATING; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO: CO. EXPECTS AFRICA PERFORMANCE TO IMPROVE IN 2H

American Research & Management decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 3,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 140,255 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79M, down from 143,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $150.88. About 1.89 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 11/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Company Announces IBM General Manager as its CEO; 17/04/2018 – Correction to IBM Earnings Story; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH IN PARIS: LIVE; 17/04/2018 – IBM – TOTAL CLOUD REVENUE OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $17.7 BILLION, UP 22 PERCENT (UP 20 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 17/04/2018 – IBM Debt Totaled $46.4 Billion at End of 1Q; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for lBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sees FY EPS At Least $11.58; 26/03/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM IBM.N AND MAERSK MAERSKB.CO

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32B and $101.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 9,914 shares to 44,787 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 35,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 566,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Plc (NYSE:CUK).

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Diageo: Slow And Steady Wins The Race – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Beverage Stocks: Macquarie Bullish On Diageo, Pepsi, But Says Constellation’s Asset Sale Was Underpriced – Benzinga” published on April 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Macquarie: Diageo Poised For Higher American Sales, Market Share – Benzinga” on December 15, 2018. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Diageo Is Right To Concentrate On Its Stars – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Diageo: A Longer Historical Perspective – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arbor Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,153 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Moreover, Natixis Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 35,067 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia has 0.34% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cincinnati Fincl Corp holds 1.58% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 277,700 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 11,998 shares. Laurion Capital Management Lp accumulated 111,200 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Tradewinds Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1,604 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Optimum Investment Advsrs reported 0.25% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability accumulated 9,247 shares. Rampart Llc stated it has 0.27% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Colrain Ltd Co has 0.36% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,200 shares. Brave Asset Inc reported 0.44% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 5.69M are held by Goldman Sachs Group. Somerset Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “IBM earnings: Whatâ€™s the plan for Red Hat? – MarketWatch” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The International Business Machines Corporation’s (NYSE:IBM) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: MU, BA, IBM – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Simplilearn Collaborates With IBM to Introduce Four Master’s Programs in Data Science, Artificial Intelligence Fields – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Counts On Red Hat For Cloud Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97M and $350.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,976 shares to 21,491 shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) by 905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.09B for 10.84 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.