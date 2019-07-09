American Research & Management Position In Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Was Lifted; Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) Holding Boosted by Cohen & Steers Inc

American Research & Management increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 273.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 4,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,487 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, up from 1,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $85.09. About 2.87M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 03/05/2018 – Abbott Expands Cardiac Arrhythmias Portfolio With FDA Clearance Of Advanced Mapping Catheter; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion™ 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT ASKS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST CEO, CHAIRMAN SEPARATION; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT GOT GUNS FROM HIS FATHER, THE OWNER; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT – FIRST-QUARTER WORLDWIDE SALES OF $7.4 BLN INCREASED 16.7 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 6.9 PERCENT ON AN ORGANIC BASIS; 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) by 37.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 1.60 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.91M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756.33M, up from 4.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle International Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $135.09. About 1.04M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97M and $350.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 3,358 shares to 140,255 shares, valued at $19.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. Stratton John G also bought $249,875 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners Lp by 72,695 shares to 192,545 shares, valued at $3.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 29,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,142 shares, and cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

