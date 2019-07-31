American Research & Management Decreased Position in International Business Machine (IBM) by $473,478 as Share Value Declined; Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Increases Stake in Envestnet (ENV)

American Research & Management decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 3,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 140,255 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79M, down from 143,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $148.26. About 2.75M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business Outcomes; 30/05/2018 – Komprise Announces Strategic Reseller Agreement With IBM To Enable Intelligent Data Management; 12/04/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Expands Cybersecurity Services via Collaboration with IBM Security; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 26/03/2018 – IBM chief Ginni Rometty said users should have more agency over their own data; 18/04/2018 – XTD LTD XTD.AX – SIGNED COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH IBM FOR GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF SMART CITIES SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS; 20/03/2018 – WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 19/03/2018 – LegalMation to be Featured, Demonstrated at IBM Think 2018; 17/04/2018 – IBM Debt Totaled $46.4 Billion at End of 1Q

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 38,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 280,313 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.33 million, up from 241,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $71.46. About 216,957 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.54% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 09/05/2018 – Envestnet 1Q Rev $198M; 29/05/2018 – Envestnet | Yodlee Appoints New Vice President of Sales for Europe, Middle-East and Africa Region; 18/05/2018 – Envestnet & Investment Advisor Honor Asset Manager & Strategist Award Winners; 17/05/2018 – Envestnet’s Technology Roadmap Focuses on Client Engagement and Enhanced Data Aggregation; 19/04/2018 – DJ Envestnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENV); 08/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces New Partnership with D.A. Davidson & Company; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac Takes Client Engagement to the Next Level; 03/04/2018 – Envestnet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL GAAP REVENUE OF $811.0 MLN TO $821.0 MLN

More notable recent Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Envestnet restructures; vice chairman/CEO to step down – Seeking Alpha” on January 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Manchester United PLC (MANU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “FinancialApps Files Complaint Against Envestnet (ENV) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Jul 11, 2019 – Envestnet Inc (ENV) CEO Judson Bergman Sold $1 million of Shares – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 9,945 shares to 183,035 shares, valued at $35.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 134,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,373 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold ENV shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). 722,837 are owned by Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Regions Fincl Corporation stated it has 17 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 47,202 shares. Amer Interest Gru invested in 0.01% or 28,493 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 23,121 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Kansas-based Mariner Ltd has invested 0.01% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Hanson Mcclain invested in 0% or 4 shares. Loomis Sayles And LP reported 519,806 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0% or 6,566 shares. Van Berkom & Assoc invested 2.66% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Signaturefd Ltd Com invested in 11 shares. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 0% or 670 shares. Westfield Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 427,230 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $143,880 activity. Another trade for 567 shares valued at $31,038 was made by Arora Anil on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.09 billion for 10.65 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Beyond Meat Is Dead Meat, Also Other Stocks I Hate – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM: Big Blue Is A Big Short – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Oracle – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Intnl Bus. Mach UK Regulatory Announcement: IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97 million and $350.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,775 shares to 10,114 shares, valued at $543,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).