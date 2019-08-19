American Research & Management Increases Stake in Chevron (CVX); Cooke & Bieler LP Has Lifted Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Position by $4.09 Million

American Research & Management increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 3,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 56,192 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92M, up from 52,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 6.24M shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN APPEAL COURT AFFIRMS DISMISSAL OF SUIT VS CHEVRON UNIT; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Advancing Development of Unconventional Resources, Particularly in U.S. Permian Basin; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 11:15 AM; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON NORTH AMERICA HEAD SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RESOURCES – DEAL INCLUDES CHEVRON’S NON-OPERATED WORKING INTERESTS RANGING BETWEEN 20% TO 22% IN DIFFERENT HORIZONS WITHIN ELK HILLS FIELD; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $129 FROM $123

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) by 12.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 70,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 634,664 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.85 million, up from 564,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $57.15. About 342,240 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500.

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81 billion and $5.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap (NYSE:SNA) by 92,304 shares to 609,144 shares, valued at $95.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 315,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 464,130 shares, and cut its stake in Syneos Health Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 40,054 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 10,705 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 111,829 shares. Regions Financial invested 0.01% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Pinebridge Investments LP holds 70 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.08% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). 47,141 are owned by Millennium Mgmt Llc. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 15,190 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Glenmede Trust Na holds 10,649 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 9,525 shares. Lpl Finance Lc reported 0% stake. Natixis has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Earnest Limited Co owns 93 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.03% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 34,976 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Comml Bank holds 1.27M shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.29% stake. Sigma Invest Counselors Incorporated has 0.31% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 20,646 shares. Usca Ria Lc holds 55,660 shares. Sfmg Ltd holds 0.15% or 8,454 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Company holds 2,855 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Argi Invest Ser Lc has invested 0.05% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 827 shares. Check Capital Mngmt Ca accumulated 3,127 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement owns 0.93% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2.97M shares. Sns Financial Gp Limited Co has invested 0.11% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Texas-based Cadence Bank Na has invested 1.96% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cohen & Steers invested in 130,903 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 29,722 are owned by Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. 155,514 are held by Becker Cap Management Incorporated.

