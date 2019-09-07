American Research & Management Holds Position in Chevron (CVX); Clearline Capital LP Position in Caesars Entmt (CZR) Has Lifted as Shares Rose

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 188.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 426,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 652,648 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67 million, up from 226,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.80B market cap company. It closed at $11.51 lastly. It is down 7.64% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Project to Break Ground in 1st Half of 2019; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS EXPECTS BIDDING PROCESS FOR JAPAN CASINOS TO BEGIN 2019; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 17/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Favored by 14 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: CAESARS PREPARED TO INVEST WHATEVER IT TAKES IN JAPAN; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely

American Research & Management increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 3,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 56,192 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92M, up from 52,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $118.26. About 4.21M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO SEES OIL ‘RANGE-BOUND’ NEAR CURRENT PRICES FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS OF AGREEMENT WILL APPLY FOR 5 YEARS; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED TO APPROVE, ON ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 05/03/2018 – North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Chevron restarts Alba; 06/03/2018 – Chevron backs 2018 production rise, eyes share buybacks

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97M and $350.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 3,358 shares to 140,255 shares, valued at $19.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Cap Management holds 308,633 shares. Cambridge Advsr holds 0.35% or 8,240 shares in its portfolio. Neville Rodie And Shaw accumulated 87,672 shares or 1.14% of the stock. D L Carlson Inv Gru has invested 1.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cipher Capital Lp stated it has 97,357 shares. Colonial Tru Advisors stated it has 0.37% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Holderness Investments Co has 0.78% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 13,214 shares. Bessemer Gru holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 823,806 shares. Chem National Bank & Trust reported 1.09% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Clean Yield Gp holds 0.15% or 3,043 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 487,624 shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.47% or 55,154 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 305,546 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 7.93M shares. 54,306 were accumulated by Agf Investments Inc.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30 million and $191.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 272,935 shares to 246,512 shares, valued at $2.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC) by 19,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,184 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).