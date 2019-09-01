American Research & Management Holding in Fedex (FDX) Boosted as Stock Value Declined; Chevron New (CVX) Holder Modera Wealth Management Decreased Holding by $329,394

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 2,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 4,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 6,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 4.60 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OIL MAJORS OPERATING IN BOTH OPEC COUNTRIES AND U.S. SHALE FIELDS SHOULD ‘TAKE SOME RESPONSIBILITIES’ IN TERMS OF OIL PRICE STABILITY -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/25/2018 09:06 AM; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RES. TO BUY CHEVRON’S STAKE IN ELK HILLS OIL FIELD; 17/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA ON MONDAY; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON: TENGIZ FIELD ON TRACK FOR FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 05/03/2018 – Sharenet: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha Olefins; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ENDS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALLL

American Research & Management increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 224.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 7,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 11,165 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 3,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $158.61. About 1.10M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Global Montreal: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – Global Edmonton: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 21/05/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars gala brings a night of 50’s-era style and classic Miami glamour to South Florida and; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Office Survey Reveals Enduring Preference for Printed Materials in Today’s Increasingly Digital Environment; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – P2P WILL OPERATE AS A SUBSIDIARY OF FEDEX CROSS BORDER WITHIN FEDEX TRADE NETWORKS OPERATING COMPANY; 30/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT SAYS WILL SUCCEED MICHAEL DUCKER AS CEO; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PLACED A RESERVATION FOR 20 TESLA SEMI TRUCKS. FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019; 21/03/2018 – Texas bombing suspect blows himself up as police close in; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY NET RESULTS INCLUDE A TAX BENEFIT OF $1.53 BLN ($5.60 PER DILUTED SHARE) ATTRIBUTABLE TO TCJA; 07/05/2018 – Nokia acquires U.S. software supplier SpaceTime Insight

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Capital holds 29,620 shares. The Colorado-based Centurylink Inv has invested 1.17% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Birmingham Cap Inc Al has 55,400 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mngmt Llc has invested 0.81% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 1.18M are owned by Suntrust Banks. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp invested in 507,694 shares. New Jersey-based Brave Asset has invested 0.37% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bessemer Grp holds 0.39% or 823,806 shares in its portfolio. Conning Incorporated invested 0.19% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 1,820 were reported by Snow Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership. Stralem holds 44,625 shares. Gm Advisory Grp has 0.24% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 10,039 were accumulated by Forbes J M Limited Liability Partnership. Tiemann Invest Advsrs Limited Com holds 6,377 shares. Co National Bank & Trust holds 1.08M shares.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $534.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (STIP) by 73,631 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $110.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97 million and $350.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 3,358 shares to 140,255 shares, valued at $19.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

