American Research & Management Holding in Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Lifted as Share Value Rose; Bkd Wealth Advisors Has Increased Its Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $491,068

American Research & Management increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT) by 162.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 39,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.20% . The institutional investor held 64,525 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33M, up from 24,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $839.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.94. About 43,196 shares traded or 6.32% up from the average. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has risen 0.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 65.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 1,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 4,220 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24M, up from 2,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $287.4. About 1.14M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 24/05/2018 – Global Thermo Ventilators Market Expected to Reach $3,718 Million by 2023, Says Allied Market Research; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 19/03/2018 – Cubic Names Rhys Williams as New Vice President, Treasurer; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 23/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc expected to post earnings of $2.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.68-$10.88; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires lntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97 million and $334.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express (MAKE) by 3,208 shares to 100 shares, valued at $12,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,661 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 45 buys, and 0 sales for $139,952 activity. 33 shares were bought by Brown J McCauley, worth $1,141. $4,010 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) was bought by TASMAN NORMAN. The insider Northern Richard bought $1,683. Heitzman Donna L had bought 73 shares worth $2,745 on Thursday, September 19. Priebe Stephen M bought $3,127 worth of stock. 117 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares with value of $4,019 were bought by Bickel Paul J III.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 11 investors sold SYBT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 0.64% more from 11.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heartland Advsrs has invested 0.65% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Moreover, Harvey Investment Com Ltd Liability Co has 0.23% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 38,199 shares. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 15,287 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Moreover, Atlas Browninc has 0.39% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 15,654 shares. Millennium Limited Co holds 0% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) or 189,762 shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Ameritas Ptnrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 1,843 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 18,300 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Farmers State Bank invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Barclays Plc invested in 0% or 13,863 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 998 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 9,704 shares. 88,442 are owned by Wedge Management L Limited Partnership Nc. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc owns 137,989 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Duncker Streett Inc reported 2.21% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Ltd holds 0.71% or 730 shares. California Public Employees Retirement has 0.24% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Harvest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 2,700 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp reported 11,399 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.34% or 622,880 shares. Holt Advisors Ltd Dba Holt Prtnrs Lp accumulated 3,000 shares. Contravisory Investment Management holds 17,439 shares or 1.98% of its portfolio. Burney owns 1,364 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. United Advisers Lc holds 98,982 shares. Highstreet Asset has invested 0.02% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Fulton Bankshares Na reported 0.09% stake. Bb&T accumulated 17,558 shares. Atlanta Company L L C holds 827,980 shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation reported 19,941 shares stake.