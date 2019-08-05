American Research & Management Has Lifted Position in Chevron (CVX) as Market Value Rose; As Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Stock Rose, Cortland Advisers Raised Holding by $1.52 Million

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14 million, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $66.64. About 905,125 shares traded or 17.41% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018

American Research & Management increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 3,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 56,192 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92M, up from 52,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $120.73. About 9.03M shares traded or 50.87% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron earnings surge on oil sector rebound; 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S KARACHAGANAK OILFIELD PLANS 25-DAY MAINTENANCE IN SEPT-OCT 18 -ENERGY MINISTRY; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:00 PM; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 74 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST PROPOSAL TO RECOMMEND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH ENVIRONMENTAL EXPERTISE; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON IN TALKS WITH MULTIPLE PARTIES INCLUDING MALAYSIA’S PETRONAS ABOUT SELLING A MINORITY STAKE IN LNG PROJECT; 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Affirms Cash Flow Growth and Capital Discipline

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intl Ca stated it has 7,781 shares. Guinness Asset reported 2.11% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Limited holds 461,793 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Amg National National Bank & Trust invested in 0.05% or 7,153 shares. Oarsman owns 15,301 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Telemus Limited Liability Com invested 0.28% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability has 50,654 shares. Lvm Cap Mngmt Mi reported 24,198 shares. Arvest Fincl Bank Tru Division has 136,549 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.03M shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp has 0% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Barton Invest Management has invested 0.07% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Convergence Partners Lc holds 0.88% or 32,897 shares in its portfolio. Bragg Finance Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 49,714 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt has invested 1.07% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97 million and $350.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 3,358 shares to 140,255 shares, valued at $19.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.75% stake. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 27,250 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Capital Management Lp holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 413,725 shares. Provise Group Incorporated Ltd Llc has invested 0.25% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Monetary Management reported 2,000 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 8,758 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Richard C Young Limited owns 7,261 shares. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) holds 0.01% or 3,885 shares in its portfolio. First Trust Advsrs LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Westpac Bk accumulated 91,109 shares. Moors Cabot reported 158,262 shares stake. Sei Invs has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 1.06M shares.