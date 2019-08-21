American Research & Management Has Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $416,871; As Chevron New (CVX) Stock Rose, Private Wealth Advisors Decreased Its Position

American Research & Management increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 13.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 3,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 30,423 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, up from 26,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $138.53. About 9.98M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud; 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 19/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS GLOBAL VSTS CI/CD OUTAGE LASTED FOR 4 HRS; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non

Private Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc sold 2,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 23,753 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, down from 26,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $117.86. About 2.36 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON’S OPTIONS ALSO INCLUDE SELLING A STAKE TO FINANCIAL PARTNERS SUCH AS CANADIAN PENSION FUNDS; 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS COURT’S JUDGMENT RELATED TO THEIR ROLE TO “PROCURE AND ATTEMPT TO ENFORCE FRAUDULENT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CHEVRON”; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS CHEVRON UNIT MAY BUY 20% OF BC TERMINAL; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Procurement Division Workers Are Said to Exit Venezuela; 21/05/2018 – GLENCORE IS SAID TO NEAR $1B CHEVRON SOUTHERN AFRICA DEAL; 10/05/2018 – GRAPHIC-As Trinidad LNG output grows, cargoes flow far afield; 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 20/04/2018 – Venezuela Praises Chevron After Oil Company’s Employees Arrested

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roosevelt Group Inc holds 301,599 shares or 4.43% of its portfolio. Ulysses Mgmt Lc invested in 254,000 shares or 2.7% of the stock. Grimes Commerce owns 170,850 shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Brown Capital Management Ltd Company reported 32,785 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 11.97M shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Villere St Denis J Ltd Llc reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stanley Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 58,295 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Omers Administration Corporation has invested 2.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Paradigm Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 23,460 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Management Limited reported 80,050 shares or 7.61% of all its holdings. Strategic Glob Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 46,773 shares. 36,386 were reported by Gfs Advsr Limited Liability Company. Amer Rech Mngmt Company holds 1.02% or 30,423 shares in its portfolio. Zuckerman Invest Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg Inc holds 3.16% or 28.99M shares.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97M and $350.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 3,358 shares to 140,255 shares, valued at $19.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Is Exxon Mobil Better Positioned Than Chevron Ahead of Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “BMO Initiates Bullish Coverage Of Oil Majors, BP Is Top Pick – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Chevron Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron, IBM And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 1 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Innovations Ltd Llc owns 6,535 shares or 2.1% of their US portfolio. Yorktown Mgmt & Rech Com owns 10,000 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Minnesota-based Carlson Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Rothschild Cap Partners Limited Com holds 1,821 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Tradition Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 12,252 shares. Moreover, Private Ocean Limited has 0.09% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bridgeway Management owns 117,573 shares. Financial Advisory Grp reported 2,824 shares. Convergence Prns Ltd Company has 32,897 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.1% or 25,690 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Company holds 15,602 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Btr Management Incorporated reported 117,216 shares stake. Papp L Roy Associate stated it has 1.77% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). D E Shaw & reported 600,028 shares stake. Moreover, Martin Currie has 0.97% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Private Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $267.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,118 shares to 103,851 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 11,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.