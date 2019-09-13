American Research & Management Has Increased Its Holding in Hingham Institution For Saving (HIFS) as Market Value Rose; As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Share Price Rose, Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Trimmed Holding by $464,548

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 0.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 9,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 2.02M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.88M, down from 2.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $53.68. About 1.01M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 31/03/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield eyes German investments – CEO in Welt am Sonntag; 02/04/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Completes Annual Filings; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD – PERIOD OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID WILL EXTEND FROM MAY 24, 2018 TO MAY 23, 2019, OR EARLIER DATE SHOULD CO COMPLETE PURCHASES; 29/03/2018 – Soundvest Capital Management to Wind Up Soundvest Equity Fund, Formerly Brookfield Soundvest Equity Fund; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad; 08/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Announces New $675 Million North American Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield to Pick Up 25% Stake in European Money Manager; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield Join Hands to Target Rooftop Solar in China

American Research & Management increased its stake in Hingham Institution For Saving (HIFS) by 428.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 4,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.54% . The institutional investor held 6,054 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20 million, up from 1,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Hingham Institution For Saving for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $408.36 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $191.38. About 6,271 shares traded or 28.37% up from the average. Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) has declined 12.93% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HIFS News: 28/03/2018 – Hingham Institution Svgs Declares Dividend of 34c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hingham Institution for Savings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIFS); 12/04/2018 – Hingham Institution Svgs 1Q EPS $4.08; 28/03/2018 Hingham Savings Declares Regular Dividend of $0.34 per Share

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97 million and $334.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4,375 shares to 112,975 shares, valued at $10.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,639 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD).

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 25,079 shares to 145,659 shares, valued at $16.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,893 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

