American Research & Management Boosted Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Holding by $1.44 Million; As Acuity Brands (AYI) Market Valuation Declined, International Value Advisers Has Lowered Its Holding

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 107,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $206.95M, down from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $132.29. About 567,319 shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Clos; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “CONTINUE TO BE CAUTIOUS AND BELIEVE OVERALL MARKET CONDITIONS COULD CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING FOR NEAR FUTURE”; 17/04/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Says That Acuity’s Acquisition Of Iota Is Credit Positive, No Ratings Impact; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 05/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC AYI.N : JMP SECURITIES RAISES TO MARKET OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Near Visual Acuity With ODYSIGHT, a Smartphone Based Medical App in Comparison to a Standardize; 06/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Correlation Between the Visual Acuity & the OCT Pattern of Macular Edema Secondary to RVO

American Research & Management increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT) by 162.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 39,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.20% . The institutional investor held 64,525 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33 million, up from 24,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $839.41M market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.94. About 43,196 shares traded or 6.32% up from the average. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has risen 0.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

More notable recent Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Stock Yards Bancorp Announces That Clay Stinnett Will Become Chief Financial Officer of the Company as Nancy Davis Sets Retirement for April 30, 2019 – Business Wire” on November 21, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Stock Yards Bancorp Names John L. Schutte to The Boards of Directors of the Company and Stock Yards Bank & Trust – Business Wire” published on July 18, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire King Bancorp, Inc. and Expand Its Footprint Into Nelson County – Business Wire” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SYBT) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Yards Bank president Ja Hillibrand says No. 1 reason customers leave is bankers – Louisville Business First – Business First of Louisville” with publication date: June 14, 2013.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 11 investors sold SYBT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 0.64% more from 11.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Prns Llp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Metropolitan Life Insur New York owns 7,463 shares. Orleans Cap La holds 0.2% or 7,500 shares in its portfolio. The Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Stifel Fincl Corporation reported 144,561 shares. Stock Yards Comml Bank has invested 3.3% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Us Bancorp De holds 0% or 3,599 shares. Millennium Lc owns 189,762 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Walthausen & Ltd Company owns 1.16% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 242,133 shares. Harvey Ltd Liability reported 38,199 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 47,485 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Group has 0% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 9,200 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). 2,681 were accumulated by Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp. Atlas Browninc accumulated 15,654 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 45 buys, and 0 insider sales for $139,952 activity. 113 shares were bought by Heitzman Donna L, worth $3,922 on Monday, July 22. Herde Carl G bought 43 shares worth $1,554. Brown J McCauley bought $1,554 worth of stock. The insider Priebe Stephen M bought 166 shares worth $6,242. The insider Bickel Paul J III bought 117 shares worth $4,019. Another trade for 49 shares valued at $1,683 was bought by EDINGER CHARLES R III.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97M and $334.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4,375 shares to 112,975 shares, valued at $10.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,340 shares, and cut its stake in John Wiley & Sons Inc Cl A (NYSE:JW.A).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold AYI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 36.22 million shares or 2.48% more from 35.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 33,522 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Kbc Group Nv owns 28,759 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 2,426 were reported by Asset Mngmt. Hm Payson Company holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.01% or 2,944 shares. The Michigan-based Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). First Personal Finance Svcs has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Vulcan Value Limited Liability holds 411,594 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 54,047 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.02% or 4.24M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.02% or 7,032 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 166,367 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.04% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Homrich Berg invested in 0.02% or 2,742 shares. 5,004 are held by Verition Fund Llc.

Analysts await Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.69 earnings per share, up 6.75% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.52 per share. AYI’s profit will be $107.32M for 12.29 P/E if the $2.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.37 actual earnings per share reported by Acuity Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.50% EPS growth.