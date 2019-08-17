American Research & Management Has Lowered Its Holding in International Business Machine (IBM) by $473,478 as Shares Rose; American Money Management Raised Its Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Market Value Rose

American Research & Management decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 3,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 140,255 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79M, down from 143,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $133.76. About 3.01 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 10/04/2018 – McAfee, IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 20/03/2018 – INDATA SA IDTA.WA – IBM GLOBAL FINANCING POLSKA REQUESTS CO TO PAY LIABILITY AS ITS UNIT’S GUARANTOR WITHIN 7 DAYS; 03/04/2018 – IBM Vet Leads Company Behind Pipeline System Shut by Web Attack; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cognitive Solutions Rev $4.3B; 20/03/2018 – IBM Tool Seeks to Bridge AI Skills Gap; 09/03/2018 – IBM: No Targets? That’s Somewhat By Design, Says CFO — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:; 24/05/2018 – UCG Technologies Launches into Healthcare with Acquisition of Contract Management SaaS Provider Contract Guardian, Inc; 08/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 12/04/2018 – CYBRIC and IBM Resilient Integrate to More Quickly Identify and Remediate Cyber Threats

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 21,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 54,129 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, up from 33,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 07/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Commits More Than $100 Million to Bring Comfort to Children and Their Families in Hospitals; 13/03/2018 – Investing in Disney requires a healthy dose of patience: @JimCramer; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 08/05/2018 – Disney Earnings Beat After ‘Black Panther’ Blockbuster Performance — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nottingham reported 2,897 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Capstone Advsrs holds 5,229 shares. Moors And Cabot Incorporated holds 53,518 shares. First Trust Advisors LP has invested 0.46% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Flippin Bruce & Porter invested in 125,899 shares or 3.18% of the stock. 7,762 are held by Colony Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Zevin Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 0.22% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,781 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Il has 5,169 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha Commercial Bank Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Adage Capital Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.24M shares. 1,469 are held by Adell Harriman And Carpenter. Argi Inv Serv Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 22,559 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Country Financial Bank has invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Amalgamated Bancorp reported 132,131 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.61 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97 million and $350.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 7,720 shares to 11,165 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) by 905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

