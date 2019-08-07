American Research & Management Increases Position in Nvidia (NVDA); Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Leonard Green Partners LP Lowered Its Stake by $3.56 Million

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $884.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $22.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1787.83. About 4.76 million shares traded or 22.87% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING EXPERIENCE IN AMAZON SHOPPING APP; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON WORKING TO FIX UNPROMPTED LAUGHTER BY ALEXA: THE VERGE; 21/03/2018 – Saudis Hunting for Deals Plan to Meet Amazon, Apple, Google; 19/03/2018 – Amazon tracks repeat shoppers for line-free Seattle store – and there are many; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON CONTINUES INVESTMENT & GROWTH IN OHIO WITH NEW WEST; 26/04/2018 – Tech guru Gene Munster gives $AMZN an A+ for its quarter; 16/03/2018 – Over 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020 – OECD; 29/03/2018 – Trump Attacks Amazon, Saying It Does Not Pay Enough Taxes; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Has Massive Expansion Plans for Seattle, Let Alone HQ2

American Research & Management increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 30.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 4,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 21,491 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, up from 16,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $152.35. About 9.03M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS 1Q CRYPTOCURRENCY DEMAND STRONGER THAN EXPECTED; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Reveals Crypto Sales for First Time and Predicts Big Drop; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using AI to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA Inception Connect in Isr; 20/03/2018 – One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 29/03/2018 – Uber avoids legal battle with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally after a fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97M and $350.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 3,358 shares to 140,255 shares, valued at $19.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.29 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 80,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $8.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.