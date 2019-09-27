American Research & Management Has Trimmed By $2.13 Million Its John Wiley & Sons Cl A (JW.A) Stake; 3 Analysts Are Bullish NetEase, Inc. (NTES) Last Week

American Research & Management decreased John Wiley & Sons Inc Cl A (JW.A) stake by 93.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American Research & Management sold 47,250 shares as John Wiley & Sons Inc Cl A (JW.A)’s stock 0.00%. The American Research & Management holds 3,350 shares with $154,000 value, down from 50,600 last quarter. John Wiley & Sons Inc Cl A now has $2.47B valuation. The stock decreased 4.57% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $43.9. About 298,608 shares traded or 21.04% up from the average. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) has declined 26.66% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JW.A News: 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY & SONS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $0.87; 16/03/2018 – John Wiley Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ John Wiley & Sons Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JW.A); 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Rev $455.7M; 06/03/2018 JOHN WILEY 3Q REV. $455.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ John Wiley & Sons Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JW.B); 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Net $68.8M; 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY & SONS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK REAFFIRMED; 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY 3Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 82C; 30/04/2018 – John Wiley & Sons in Partnership With Australasian Medical Publishing Co Pty Ltd to Publish Medical Journal of Australia

Among 3 analysts covering NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NetEase has $32600 highest and $274.6000 lowest target. $305.87’s average target is 11.90% above currents $273.35 stock price. NetEase had 7 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, September 6. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $31700 target in Monday, September 9 report. See NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) latest ratings:

09/09/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy Old Target: $288.0000 New Target: $317.0000 Maintain

06/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $301.0000 New Target: $326.0000 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

05/08/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $274.6000 Initiates Coverage On

20/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – American Depositary Shares Rating: Each Representing 25 Ordinary Shares Old Target: $Overweight 300.0000

14/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – American Depositary Shares Rating: Each Representing 25 Ordinary Shares Old Target: $Overweight 275.0000

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

More notable recent John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.A) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “John Wiley -3.4% after Q1 profits miss – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “John Wiley & Sons Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (JW.A) CEO Brian Napack on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “John Wiley & Sons EPS misses by $0.04, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More notable recent NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Baidu vs. NetEase – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why You Should Bet On NetEase – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Alibaba Buys E-Commerce Platform Kaola For $2B – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “JD.com Stockâ€™s Problems Go Beyond the U.S.-China Trade War – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

The stock increased 3.03% or $8.03 during the last trading session, reaching $273.35. About 521,090 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-New international Beijing airport to open October next year – China Daily; 13/03/2018 – Cross-Licensing Agreement is Signed Between NetEase Cloud Music and AliMusic; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 14/05/2018 – BEIERSDORF BEIG.DE SAYS ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NETEASE’S NTES.O E-COMMERCE UNIT KAOLA; 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 26/03/2018 – NetEase and Google Unveil Open Source Automated Testing Solution on GDC Opening Day; 17/03/2018 – China’s