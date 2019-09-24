American Research & Management Lifted Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Holding; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Last Week

American Research & Management increased Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT) stake by 162.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American Research & Management acquired 39,950 shares as Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT)’s stock rose 10.20%. The American Research & Management holds 64,525 shares with $2.33 million value, up from 24,575 last quarter. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc now has $853.27M valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $37.55. About 22,534 shares traded. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has risen 0.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Pan American Silver has $23.2000 highest and $13.4 lowest target. $17.37's average target is -1.59% below currents $17.65 stock price.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 11 investors sold SYBT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 0.64% more from 11.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.02% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0% or 30,006 shares. 13,533 were reported by Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Company. Atlas Browninc holds 15,654 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 4,777 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Gp owns 2,681 shares. Stifel Corporation holds 0.01% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) or 144,561 shares. Sigma Planning invested in 6,572 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 6,867 are owned by Ameriprise Incorporated. Dimensional Fund Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 915,949 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Research has invested 0% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Goldman Sachs Gru holds 46,202 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Company holds 137,989 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has 3,032 shares. State Street Corporation holds 511,399 shares.

American Research & Management decreased American Express (MAKE) stake by 3,208 shares to 100 valued at $12,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 1,265 shares and now owns 36,661 shares. Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was reduced too.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 45 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $139,952 activity. $4,010 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) was bought by Bickel Paul J III. Shares for $1,563 were bought by Herde Carl G on Thursday, May 23. TASMAN NORMAN bought 142 shares worth $5,339. $3,916 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) was bought by Priebe Stephen M on Tuesday, April 30. Another trade for 117 shares valued at $4,019 was made by Heitzman Donna L on Tuesday, April 30. $1,563 worth of stock was bought by Brown J McCauley on Thursday, May 23. Schutte John bought $3,107 worth of stock or 86 shares.

More notable recent Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SYBT) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire King Bancorp, Inc. and Expand Its Footprint Into Nelson County – Business Wire” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Stock Yards completes acquisition of Louisville bank – Louisville Business First” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Yards Bancorp Announces That Clay Stinnett Will Become Chief Financial Officer of the Company as Nancy Davis Sets Retirement for April 30, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company has market cap of $3.73 billion. The firm owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It currently has negative earnings. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

