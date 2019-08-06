American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (ARA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Since American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA) and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) are part of the Medical Laboratories & Research industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 8 0.29 N/A -0.54 0.00 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 94 1.76 N/A 5.15 19.81

Table 1 demonstrates American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 0.00% 24.3% -1.6% Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 0.00% 13.7% 6.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 1 4 2 2.29

On the other hand, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s potential upside is 3.41% and its average price target is $102.29.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.1% of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. shares and 94.7% of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated shares. About 2.8% of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 6.65% 3.77% 8.3% -36.47% -52.23% -33.16% Quest Diagnostics Incorporated -1.24% -0.36% 6.07% 17.44% -4.62% 22.59%

For the past year American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. has -33.16% weaker performance while Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has 22.59% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Quest Diagnostics Incorporated beats American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, and drugs-of-abuse testing, as well as anatomic pathology services, and related services and insights. This segment offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, Focus Diagnostics, Athena Diagnostics, ExamOne, Quanum, and Care360 brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks, health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, and phlebotomists in physician offices. Its Diagnostic Solutions segment offers risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and health information technology solutions for healthcare organizations and clinicians. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.