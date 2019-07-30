American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (ARA)’s Financial Results Comparing With PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

We are comparing American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA) and PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.
|9
|0.31
|N/A
|-0.54
|0.00
|PRA Health Sciences Inc.
|100
|2.31
|N/A
|2.33
|37.96
Demonstrates American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. and PRA Health Sciences Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|24.3%
|-1.6%
|PRA Health Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|15.6%
|4.8%
Liquidity
1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. Its rival PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PRA Health Sciences Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. and PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|PRA Health Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s potential upside is 19.84% and its average price target is $122.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. and PRA Health Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.4% and 0%. About 2.8% of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.11% are PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.
|-7.76%
|2.99%
|-45.09%
|-62.63%
|-56.02%
|-43.23%
|PRA Health Sciences Inc.
|-2.82%
|-12.55%
|-20.19%
|-16.97%
|6.34%
|-3.9%
For the past year American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. was more bearish than PRA Health Sciences Inc.
Summary
PRA Health Sciences Inc. beats American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.
