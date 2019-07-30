American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (ARA)’s Financial Results Comparing With PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

We are comparing American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA) and PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 9 0.31 N/A -0.54 0.00 PRA Health Sciences Inc. 100 2.31 N/A 2.33 37.96

Demonstrates American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. and PRA Health Sciences Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 0.00% 24.3% -1.6% PRA Health Sciences Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 4.8%

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. Its rival PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PRA Health Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. and PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PRA Health Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s potential upside is 19.84% and its average price target is $122.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. and PRA Health Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.4% and 0%. About 2.8% of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.11% are PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. -7.76% 2.99% -45.09% -62.63% -56.02% -43.23% PRA Health Sciences Inc. -2.82% -12.55% -20.19% -16.97% 6.34% -3.9%

For the past year American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. was more bearish than PRA Health Sciences Inc.

Summary

PRA Health Sciences Inc. beats American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.